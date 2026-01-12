Temple Donations Turn to Communal Violence: Hindutva Outfit Targets Muslim Properties in Tripura—Mosque Burned, 10 Injured

Incidents of communal violence broke out in Tripura’s Unakoti district on 10 January 2026, after an altercation over collection of funds for a local Hindu temple. Many Muslim-owned houses, shops and a mosque in Saidarpar under the Kumarghat subdivision were allegedly torched by a Hindutva outfit. At least 10 people were injured, including police personnel, prompting the administration to impose prohibitory orders and suspend internet services.

According to witnesses, violence began when a group collecting ‘chanda’ for a temple arrived at a shop owned by a Muslim resident. The shopkeeper, identified as Mosabbir Ali, reportedly told the group that he had already contributed and would pay more in a few days. The group proceeded to assault Ali.

Speaking to Maktoob Media, Ali said that he was taken to a hospital after which his house was set on fire. He also alleged that police personnel were present at the spot during the attack but did not intervene. Similar allegations were echoed by other residents, who said that groups went on to vandalise and burn multiple homes and businesses belonging to Muslims.

Maulana Abdul Malik, another resident of the area, alleged that the attackers went beyond targeting houses and shops. He claimed that the Saidur Para mosque was set on fire and that graves were also desecrated. Vehicles, including bikes, cars and a tractor, were reportedly destroyed during the rampage. Residents said panic spread through the area as people fled their homes.

Police officials declared that swift action was taken to prevent further escalation. Superintendent of Police Avinash Kumar Rai said that no fresh violence had been reported since 10 January and that paramilitary forces were conducting foot patrols in sensitive areas. “Ten people have been arrested for their alleged link to the violence,” Rai said, adding that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita remain in force and internet services continue to be suspended as a precaution. District Magistrate Tamal Majumdar and SP Rai visited the affected areas to review security arrangements.

The district administration said gatherings of five or more people have been banned in the Kumarghat subdivision, along with rallies and public meetings. Carrying sticks, rods, stones or any object that could cause injury has also been prohibited. Police and security forces, including the Tripura State Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have been deployed, and drone surveillance has been introduced to monitor sensitive pockets.

While authorities maintained that the situation was under control, opposition leaders accused the BJP-led government of failing to protect minority communities. Congress legislature party leader Birajit Sinha said he was prevented by police from visiting the violence-affected area, allegedly on security grounds. “We were going to meet the affected villagers at Saidarpar after the clashes, but were stopped. I strongly protest this,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury criticised the state government, alleging that it failed to act decisively during the violence. He claimed that while Kumarghat was burning, the Chief Minister was engaged in a roadshow elsewhere and had not issued any statement condemning the attacks. Chaudhury said the government had failed to protect the lives and properties of people from the minority community.

The state BJP president, Rajib Bhattacharjee, condemned the violence and praised the police for taking action against those responsible. BJP MLA Sudhangshu Das described the incident as unfortunate but said the administration had acted promptly and urged people not to spread misinformation.

Residents, however, have shared videos on social media showing burning properties and damaged buildings. Jakir Hussain, a resident of Kumarghat, alleged that Muslim properties were deliberately targeted. “This was not just violence; it was an attack on humanity and the Constitution,” he said, questioning the role of the administration and alleging police inaction during the attacks.

“The most painful truth is that police were present, yet the violence continued. Are we second class citizens because we are Muslims?” asked Jakir Hussain, speaking on the current incident.