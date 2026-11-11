We used ancient DNA to track the origins and spread of the Germanic and Celtic languages – new research

The first Germanic speakers in Northern Europe?

It has long been assumed that the earliest form of Germanic arrived in Scandinavia with the first steppe migrants around 4,800 years ago. This event would then have been followed by several millennia of linguistic and genetic continuity.

Our analyses yielded a surprisingly different result. Around 4,000 years ago, a second group with steppe ancestry appeared in Eastern Scandinavia, probably arriving from across the Baltic Sea.

Rock art in the King’s Grave at Kivik (Kiviksgraven) in southern Sweden, an exceptionally large Bronze Age burial monument dating to around 1,500 BC, coinciding with the expansion of Eastern Scandinavian Bronze Age ancestry. From left: Hugh McColl (lead author) and Eske Willerslev (senior author)

This previously unknown population spread across much of Scandinavia, ultimately matching the region where the ancestral form of Germanic is believed to have been spoken during the first millennium BC.

This distribution, combined with their ancestry persisting in most later Germanic-speaking populations, suggests these newcomers may have introduced the precursor of the Germanic languages, some 800 years later than traditionally assumed. In this scenario, the timeline for the language history of Northern Europe is reset.

Anglo-Saxons and Vikings share a surprising past

Our understanding of the regions where specific Germanic languages were spoken suddenly comes into focus around 2,000 years ago. At this point, writing spread to northern Europe in the form of the runic alphabet, allowing us to compare migrations with the spread of the Germanic languages we still know today.

By around 2,000 years ago, people from Scandinavia began spreading south, into present-day Poland, Germany and the Netherlands. During the Migration Period, beginning around 400 AD, related populations from around northern Germany subsequently dispersed across Europe. Among them were the West Germanic-speaking Anglo-Saxons, who settled in England and the Langobards, who ultimately established a kingdom in Italy.

The image shows ship and axe rock art at Järrestad in southern Sweden made during the Nordic Bronze Age. Carving at the site began around 1,500 BC, coinciding with the expansion of Eastern Scandinavian Bronze Age ancestry.

But we also discovered a migration in the opposite direction. People from northern Germany and southern Jutland, still largely descending from Eastern Scandinavians, moved back into Denmark and southern Sweden. Intriguingly, they were closely related to the ancestors of the Anglo-Saxons who migrated to England, which may help explain similar art styles and cultural elements between the regions.

This migration coincided with major cultural changes in Southern Scandinavia, the emergence of new political centers and the earliest stages in the development of Old Norse, the language of the Vikings.

Norway, however, tells a different story. Despite remaining largely unaffected by this migration, pre-Viking Age Norwegians still participated in the linguistic changes that gave rise to Old Norse.

This suggests that linguistic changes spread not only through migration, but also through cultural contact between closely related Scandinavian communities.