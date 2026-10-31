Unlocking the secrets of the ‘Dragon Man’ skull – and what it reveals about human evolution

The leading human species

Our study of the Harbin skull added yet another species to the list. When my Chinese colleagues sent me a full-size 3D print of this skull, I couldn’t believe it. I’ve seen hundreds of fossil human skulls, and this was the biggest I had ever set eyes on.

Our analyses showed it was clearly different from fossils of sapiens, neanderthalensis, heidelbergensis and erectus. It showed a distinctive combination of a very large brain size, a massive brow-ridge and a large, low but rather smooth braincase without the other bony ridges found in erectus and heidelbergensis skulls. It also had a big but modern-looking face with delicate forward-facing cheekbones but very wide nose and large eye sockets.

This warranted a new species name, and in 2021 my Chinese colleagues chose Homo longi, named after the Black Dragon River (Heilongjiang). Ever since, the skull has been known as Dragon Man. It appears that this species was in eastern Asia from at least 300,000 until about 45,000 years ago. All these human timespans are show on the chart below (click to make it bigger).

Enter the Denisovans

Not only did the skull turn out to be a new species of ancient human, it also helped to solve several mysteries about other discoveries. One of the keys was its single preserved tooth – a very large second molar, with no sign of a socket behind it for a third molar. In other words, Dragon Man did not have wisdom teeth.

These dental features provided a link with other less complete fossils from China that also had large molars but no wisdom teeth. This and other resemblances indicated that these were also Homo longi, overturning previous possibilities that they might have belonged to an Asian branch of Homo heidelbergensis or an interim species between Homo erectus and modern Asian humans.

It also shed light on the mysterious Denisovans, named after Denisova Cave in the Russian part of the Altai Mountains. Archaeologists had been digging there for decades, finding thousands of animal bones and stone tools, but only scraps of human bones and some large molar teeth.

In 2010 one of those bone scraps – part of a little finger – yielded ancient DNA matching the quality of modern bones. This was despite being about 60,000 years old, showing the astonishing preservation potential of this cold and dry cave in southern Siberia.

Thanks to DNA yielded from other fossils and even sediments from the site, we know the Denisovans occupied the cave intermittently from more than 200,000 until about 45,000 years ago, when Homo sapiens took over.

Placing the Denisovan genome on the human evolutionary tree was difficult, but also in 2010 a high quality Neanderthal genome was reconstructed from European fossils. The Denisovan genome was quite different both to this and to modern humans.

Fast-forward a decade and our analyses suggested that the molars found in Denisova Cave were also from the same species as the Dragon skull. More recently the Harbin skull has been analysed for DNA and fossil proteins, confirming both the connection to Denisova Cave and various other fossils found in China. These include a jawbone from a cave high up on the Tibetan plateau, bones dredged up by fishermen from off the coast of Taiwan, and remains recently described from a cave in the south-west of China.

The skull therefore turns out to be the most complete example of a species that palaeoanthropologists have been circling for some time. It’s now known by both names: Denisovan and the more formal Homo longi.

The great river of life

Having established Neanderthal and Denisovan genomes, it has been possible to compare them with those of people from around the world today. The results have been very surprising.

If people today had evolved from Neanderthals, we might have expected that modern Europeans would show the highest levels of Neanderthal DNA in their genomes, since Europe is where most Neanderthal fossils have been found over the last two centuries. It turns out they do have Neanderthal DNA, at a level of about 2%. But that level of DNA is also found throughout the world today, apart from Africa, where the level is generally much lower.

When similar comparisons were made for Denisovan DNA there were even more surprises. The highest levels were not in modern Siberians or Chinese, but in people from places like the Philippines, Papua New Guinea and Australia – in some cases at levels of around 4%.