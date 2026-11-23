THE 1857 REVOLT, which many consider as India’s first war of independence, gave rise to the legend of many heroes i.e. Jhansi Ki Rani Laxmi Bai, Tantia Tope, Mangal Pandey, Nana Saheb among others. These heroes later became an inspiration in the path of India’s later-generation revolutionaries like Veer Savarkar who used to idolize them and sought to fulfill their dream of taking breath in an independent India.

According to the Book ‘The Battle of Narnaul,” by Kulpreet Yadav and Madhur Rao, one such hero of the 1857 revolt was Rao Tula Ram, king of Rewari, born on December 9, 1825 in Haryana’s Rampura suburb. He belonged to a Ahir family and was the son of Puran Singh and Gyan Kaur. His father, Singh, passed away when Rao was young.