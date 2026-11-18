MS DHONI’S illustrious IPL career officially came to an end on November 17, 2026, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sharing the news that the former captain will take on the duties of a mentor in the team. Though he was listed as a squad member in IPL 2026, Dhoni didn’t play a match in the 19th edition due to a calf-related injury and other fitness issues. Thus, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman has left his fans with 18 years of unforgettable moments to cherish from his journey.

Dhoni’s last match was on May 24, 2025, when he played Gujarat Titans in the last league match of the season. However, he didn’t bat in that game, a feat that was last seen in the May 20th match of the season against Rajasthan Royals. In his last IPL innings, the CSK legend ended up scoring 16 runs off 17 balls, with the team failing to qualify for the playoffs. It was a sombre note to end one of the greatest IPL careers, though we didn’t know it at the time. Nonetheless, the legendary captain, fondly called by the Tamil fans as Thala (boss/chief), has created history in the IPL quite often. Here are the 5 most memorable and iconic moments of MS Dhoni over the course of nearly two decades.