MS DHONI’S illustrious IPL career officially came to an end on November 17, 2026, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sharing the news that the former captain will take on the duties of a mentor in the team. Though he was listed as a squad member in IPL 2026, Dhoni didn’t play a match in the 19th edition due to a calf-related injury and other fitness issues. Thus, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman has left his fans with 18 years of unforgettable moments to cherish from his journey.
Dhoni’s last match was on May 24, 2025, when he played Gujarat Titans in the last league match of the season. However, he didn’t bat in that game, a feat that was last seen in the May 20th match of the season against Rajasthan Royals. In his last IPL innings, the CSK legend ended up scoring 16 runs off 17 balls, with the team failing to qualify for the playoffs. It was a sombre note to end one of the greatest IPL careers, though we didn’t know it at the time. Nonetheless, the legendary captain, fondly called by the Tamil fans as Thala (boss/chief), has created history in the IPL quite often. Here are the 5 most memorable and iconic moments of MS Dhoni over the course of nearly two decades.
The most defining moment in CSK’s early run came in 2010, when the franchise won its first title. After finishing as the runner-up in the inaugural edition and as a semi-finalist in 2009, the men in yellow finally broke the deadlock in the 3rd year of the tournament. The iconic 2010 squad had multiple legends and those who were on the rise at that moment. These names included Suresh Raina, Doug Bollinger, Muttiah Muralitharan, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Albie Morkel, among others.
CSK defeated the defending champions Deccan Chargers and went on to win the final by 22 runs against Mumbai Indians. Both finalists of that year, CSK and MI, went on to become heavyweights in the tournament, starting one of the greatest rivalries in IPL over the years.
MSD is considered one of the greatest finishers in the game. The most memorable moment for Indian fans was the 2011 world cup final when the wicketkeeper-batsman finished the chase with a six. However, he has achieved similar feats in other formats as well, particularly in the IPL.
When CSK was suspended for two years, following a betting and spot-fixing scandal, the skipper moved to Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) for the 2016 and 2017 editions of the IPL. Leading the new franchise in its first year, Dhoni was facing an uphill battle in the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), with the required run rate rising to nearly 15. The skipper turned things around with a marvelous knock of 64 runs from 31 deliveries and smashed 22 runs off the last over to clinch a miraculous victory.
The most memorable feat for Mahi fans was the two sixes off the last two deliveries from Axar Patel. The thrilling match is still etched in the minds of long-time viewers, making it one of the most memorable moments in RPS’s short-lived tenure.
After serving the suspension, CSK returned to IPL in 2018 with MS Dhoni back at the helm. A new rebuilt team after mega auctions gave fans high hopes for the men in yellow, and it is safe to say they didn’t disappoint. Chennai finished second in the league table, winning nine of its 14 matches.
The team went on to beat the table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) twice in the playoffs — in Qualifier 1 and Final — to clinch its third title. The victory meant a lot for the fans who had been waiting for their team to return in the tournament for two years. The fairy tale feat was spearheaded by heavyweights like Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, among others.
RPS’s miraculous turnaround against PBKS in 2016 wasn’t the first time MSD has shown his finishing skills against the men in red. Even before the 2011 World Cup finish, one of the greatest Dhoni innings came in the 2010 IPL against Punjab Kings (then known as Kings XI Punjab). With more than 100 runs required in 10 overs — in an era where high-scoring games weren’t common in T20s — the captain stepped in and once again showed his mettle.
Coming in at number 5, the wicketkeeper batsman scored 54 runs off 29 balls, scoring 18 off the final over from Irfan Pathan. In a rare sight, after the last-over thriller, Dhoni let out an emphatic and aggressive celebration, showing his passion for the game. CSK went on to win its first title that year, but this remained a defining moment and a personal best innings for Dhoni even after all these years.
After a disastrous run in 2022 — ending in the 9th position, CSK was facing a leadership crisis heading into the next season. MSD was in the last phase of his career and stepped down as the CSK captain in 2022 to facilitate a smooth transition into a new era. However, Jadeja had to leave captaincy mid-season, owing to poor team results and individual form, along with personal reasons.
Dhoni stepped in to fill the gap for one more year and turned the fortune around. In 2023, CSK finished second in the league table, heading into the playoffs. The Yellow Lions defeated table-toppers Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 and in the final to win their record-tying fifth IPL title.
The title victory is also remembered for its post-match celebration. Captain Cool, a nickname Dhoni received for his calm and composed demeanor on the field, showed the most raw emotions, getting teary-eyed while embracing his teammates. Jadeja, who scored the winning runs off the final ball in a thrilling encounter, rushed to his skipper and jumped on him as MSD’s face told all the emotions and what the IPL title meant to him.
[OG/HP]
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