‘I’m Not a Dark Person’: Drew Barrymore Reflects on Death, Fear and Motherhood

She added: “I want to be meeting it with a ‘I knew I would meet you someday and I’ve looked forward to it. Not in a way that I wanted it a day or a minute sooner than it was coming, but that I’m not meeting you, not okay with meeting you, because you’re coming no matter what.”

Barrymore's fear of death only came about after she had her daughters Olive, now 13, and 11-year-old Frankie because they have "raised the stakes", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She grew tearful as she said: “I think the only reason I don’t want to leave this earth is because of my kids. They’ve raised the stakes. My life was, like, Meh! Cool! Whatever! And then they came along and now I’m afraid of death. Now I don’t want to leave them, even though at one point I’m going to have to anyway.”

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content.

(SY)