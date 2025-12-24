Don’t Let the Grinch Steal Christmas — Here Are the Top 5 Movies to Watch on Christmas

As we move halfway through the holiday season, one might wonder about the best ways to spend Christmas. The most obvious answer would be rewatching films or movies with your loved ones. In 2021, according to a Comcast advertisement, nearly 92% of people spent their holidays watching their favourite movies—some new, some old.
Many factors such as nostalgia, holiday comfort, and a pure love for cinema draw people toward it. As American filmmaker Martin Scorsese explains, “cinema is something that stays with you, so that a few years later you can watch it again, or ten years later it feels different.” The powerful medium of visuals is one of the best ways to tune in this holiday season.
So let’s break the fourth wall without getting any spoilers and delve into the realm of comfort and nostalgia. Here are the top five movies to watch this Christmas season, all from the comfort of your couch!
Every year, memes and posts featuring a green, hairy monster with diva energy take over social media. Meet the Grinch—a green creature who is not particularly fond of people. His personality can be described in three words: moody, misanthropic, and humorous. Another fun fact about the Grinch is that he absolutely loathes Christmas.
Starring Jim Carrey as the Grinch himself, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is an American comedy film directed by Ron Howard and written by Jeffrey Price and Peter S. Seaman. The story follows the Grinch as he sets out to destroy Christmas for the residents of the fictional town of Whoville.
The film topped the chart in the list of the top 10 most-streamed movies of the week, with the Grinch’s tale of sabotaging Christmas in Whoville earning 669 million views on Peacock.
Home Alone is a 1990 cult-classic comedy film starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, and Kieran Culkin. More than three decades after its release, Home Alone secured the fifth position on the list of the most-streamed movies of 2025.
The Christmas comedy revolves around Kevin, the youngest member of the McCallister family, who is accidentally left home alone while his family leaves for Paris to celebrate Christmas.
When the eight-year-old finds his home completely empty, his first taste of freedom sets the stage for the plot to thicken as two crooks attempt to rob the house. Kevin’s solo adventure at home has become a Christmas tradition even 35 years after the film’s release. The feel-good movie blends comedy, fun, and the enduring value of family.
Home Alone was directed by American filmmaker Christopher Columbus and earned its lead actor his first American Comedy Award for Funniest Actor in a Motion Picture (Leading Role).
Director John McTiernan’s Die Hard is a 1988 action thriller film. For years, the internet has debated whether Die Hard, despite being an action thriller, qualifies as a Christmas movie. Starring Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman, the story follows detective John McClane, who finds himself caught in a hostage situation in which his wife is among the hostages.
Many fans find themselves debating whether it’s a Christmas movie or a Bruce Willis movie. Regardless, Die Hard balances the holiday mood with a flair for adventure and keeps viewers on the edge of their seats throughout its 2-hour-and-11-minute runtime.
If one is looking for a movie other than The Grinch or Die Hard to dive into the spirit of holiday romance, the story of Iris Simpkins and Amanda Woods offers a refreshing change of pace. The Holiday is a 2006 romantic comedy film written, directed, and produced by Nancy Meyers.
Featuring an ensemble cast including Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black, the film follows two heartbroken women who exchange homes to take a break from their life troubles during the Christmas holiday season. What begins as an escape from heartbreak soon turns into one of the most beloved romantic Christmas movies for the viewers to rewatch during the holidays.
A Christmas Story is a 1983 family comedy film adapted from Jean Shepherd’s In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash (1966). Starring Peter Billingsley, Ian Petrella, and Melinda Dillon, director Bob Clark’s A Christmas Story follows a desire shared by every child—the perfect Christmas gift. Billingsley’s character, Ralphie Parker, longs for his ideal present, a Red Ryder BB gun, while trying to avoid his school bully.
From the Grinch’s constant need to avoid people because of his “busy schedule” to watching the legendary Bruce Willis on screen, the traditions of presents, lights, mistletoe, and popcorn continue to define the magic of the holiday season.
