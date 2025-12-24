Don’t Let the Grinch Steal Christmas — Here Are the Top 5 Movies to Watch on Christmas

As we move halfway through the holiday season, one might wonder about the best ways to spend Christmas. The most obvious answer would be rewatching films or movies with your loved ones. In 2021, according to a Comcast advertisement, nearly 92% of people spent their holidays watching their favourite movies—some new, some old.

Many factors such as nostalgia, holiday comfort, and a pure love for cinema draw people toward it. As American filmmaker Martin Scorsese explains, “cinema is something that stays with you, so that a few years later you can watch it again, or ten years later it feels different.” The powerful medium of visuals is one of the best ways to tune in this holiday season.

So let’s break the fourth wall without getting any spoilers and delve into the realm of comfort and nostalgia. Here are the top five movies to watch this Christmas season, all from the comfort of your couch!

