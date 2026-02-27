Hollywood’s Greatest Bidding War Ends with Netflix Backing Out and Paramount Taking Over Warner Bros. for $111 Billion

The prolonged bidding war for the acquisition of multinational film and entertainment corporation Warner Bros. has finally entered its finale. In a recent development in the infamous Netflix vs. Paramount Pictures battle, Paramount Pictures has reportedly emerged as the winner. Netflix backed out of purchasing the historic media conglomerate, which ultimately left Paramount as the sole major competitor.

On February 26, 2026, Netflix dropped out of the bidding war, which led Paramount Skydance to become the buyer of Warner Bros. following months of negotiations. Warner Bros. reportedly stated that Paramount’s new offer was better than that of the online streaming giant. With Netflix dropping out, Paramount’s deal, worth $111 billion, has reportedly been finalised.

See Also: Another Stolen Relic Lands in Hollywood: Margot Robbie’s Diamond Necklace Sparks Outrage Among Netizens as She Calls Nur Jahan’s Necklace Elizabeth Taylor’s

Netflix said in a statement, “We've always been disciplined, and at the price required to match Paramount Skydance's latest offer, the deal is no longer financially attractive, so we are declining to match the Paramount Skydance bid.” The company further added that Netflix would have been a much stronger “steward for Warner Bros.’ iconic brands.”

According to its official website, Warner Bros. Discovery vows to entertain audiences through its various brands and products, such as Discovery Channel, HBO Max, CNN, DC, HBO, Warner Bros. Games, and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, among several others.