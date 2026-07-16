With The Odyssey and Spider-Man on Deck, Zendaya Faces Criticism for Wearing 3,000-Year-Old Iranian Gold Earrings

ZENDAYA IS KNOWN AS THE QUEEN of method dressing, a process in which one uses their wardrobe to promote a character or a film. Internet claims suggest that the Euphoria actress is currently on a "generational run," especially in the fashion arena, while promoting her films and two of 2026's biggest projects: The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring alongside her husband, actor Tom Holland.

“Zendaya’s best look is always the next one,” wrote several users on social media. As Zendaya’s outfits have become the talk of the town for months now, following the release of her last film The Drama, she is indeed on a generational run.

Recently, Zendaya sparked an online debate for all the wrong reasons after she wore an extraordinary pair of gold earrings to the London premiere of The Odyssey. Several users on the internet did their digging and shared their findings, revealing that the gold earrings were not just any ordinary pair.

As per reports, Zendaya was wearing 3,000-year-old Iranian gold disc earrings. At the London premiere of The Odyssey, in which Zendaya plays Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom, craft, and battle, she wore a custom Jacquemus outfit and accessorised it with gold plaque earrings.

Reports suggest that the Iranian Ziwiyen gold plaque earrings were sourced from a London-based artefact jeweller named Barron London. Ever since Zendaya wore the earrings to The Odyssey premiere, she and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, have been heavily scrutinised for wearing the Iranian artefact as a fashion accessory.

History of Zendaya’s Iranian Ziwiyen Earrings