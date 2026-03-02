Spider-Man: Homecoming Stars Tom Holland and Zendaya Secretly Tied the Knot, Claims Actress’s Stylist Law Roach

Los Angeles, March 2: Zendaya and Tom Holland have reportedly tied the knot, claims the actress’ stylist.

Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach broke the news of their marriage on the red carpet at the Actor Awards, telling Access Hollywood, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

When asked, “Is that true?”, Roach laughed and confirmed: “It’s very true,” reports variety.com.

The duo, who met on the set of Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2016, went public with their relationship in 2021.

See Also: Hollywood Actor Mark Ruffalo Hits Out at Trump at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, Calling Him the ‘Worst Human Being’

Rumours of their engagement began circulating after Zendaya was spotted at last year’s Golden Globes ceremony with a diamond ring on her left hand.

Later in 2025, Holland confirmed they were betrothed after correcting a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend, reports variety.com.

In a clip that circulated online, Holland laughed while clarifying: “Fiancée.”

They reprised their roles as Peter Parker and Michelle Jones Watson in 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The couple will share the screen twice in 2026, first in June’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and later in July’s “The Odyssey” from director Christopher Nolan.

The two are private and rarely talks in public about their relationship. However, they have been open about the perks of working with each other.