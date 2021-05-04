Tuesday, May 4, 2021
How Age Impacts Fertility In Men And Women
How Age Impacts Fertility In Men And Women

According to the Center for Disease Control, half of the women across the globe undergo fertility issues in their 40s

Fertility
If you have PCOD or uterine fibroids or any underlying medical condition, achieving a pregnancy is complicated. Pixabay

Most women are aware of reproductive facts and something called a biological clock ticking away. This comes into prominence especially when couples plan their pregnancy. One should keep in mind that fertility is age-related for both men and women and this understanding is pivotal because it helps in conceiving, the baby’s health depends on it and one can make informed choices during pregnancy.

How age affects a women’s fertility as compared to men?

Fertility with age has a different effect on men and women. A woman is born with a certain number of eggs that only get depleted over a period of time, and after some time she can’t produce any more eggs. But in the case of a man, he can produce sperms his entire life. Therefore, it signifies the women’s pregnancy health window is short as compared to a man’s, who can even father a child in their 60s and 70s. So, let’s have a look at fertility across different age groups:

Fertility in their 20s:

According to the experts, this is the perfect age group for a woman to have a healthy pregnancy. This is the age when women are most fertile. The difference between infertility in their early 20s and late 20s is almost negligible.

Fertility
In a first pregnancy, the risk of pre-eclampsia, a pregnancy complication, becomes higher. Pixabay

Some of the great advantages of pregnancy during this age group are:

* As your eggs have lesser odds of carrying genetic abnormalities, the chances of your child having any genetic disorders such as Down Syndrome, Thalassemia, etc. is minimal

* The risk of miscarriage lays only 10 percent

* Less likely that you will have a premature baby or baby with low birth weight

* Even the mother has a lower risk of any health complications like gestational diabetes or hypertension.

The disadvantages of this phase are:

* In a first pregnancy, the risk of pre-eclampsia, a pregnancy complication, becomes higher

* If you have PCOD or uterine fibroids or any underlying medical condition, achieving a pregnancy is complicated.

* When it comes to male fertility, they don’t have to worry at all. If at all infertility has been diagnosed in a man, then it’s all because of his lifestyle choices that lead to obesity, hypertension, contraction of any sexually transmitted infection, and diabetes. This can be reversed in the case of men by altering lifestyle choices. Sexually Transmitted Infections in men affect the motility and concentration of sperms.

Fertility
A study has confirmed that women in their 30s have 30 percent chances of conceiving on their first try. Pixabay

Fertility in their 30s:

If a woman wants to conceive in this phase of her life, then the chances of expecting are between 15 and 20 percent each month provided they don’t have any underlying health conditions. A study has confirmed that women in their 30s have 30 percent chances of conceiving on their first try. But, fertility tends to decline when a woman reaches 35 because of the decreased quality and quantity of the eggs. Even the chances of conceiving naturally after 35 are also minimal. The increased level of the follicle-stimulating hormone in a female body makes her more prone to having twins or triplets.

The risks of conceiving in the 30s are:

* Higher C-section rates

* Higher chances of genetic issues in the newborn

* Increased rates of miscarriages and stillbirths

* Elevated risks of ectopic pregnancy

Fertility in your 40s and beyond:

In the case of a woman, it’s not impossible to conceive in this age but one should take notice of the fact that during each ovulatory cycle, the pregnancy rate dips to 5 percent between 40 and 44, whereas beyond 45 it gets reduced to 1 percent. According to the Center for Disease Control, half of the women across the globe undergo fertility issues in their 40s. The risk factors of conceiving remain the same as it is in their 30s. Since there are risk factors involved, there is no guarantee that a female can conceive for sure. Even a man’s fertility also declines in this age group as the sperm count and semen volume also decrease. But, one should not give up hope and consult a fertility expert at the right time.

Ultimately, the perfect time to get pregnant is when you feel it’s the right time for you. It’s completely fine if want to feel more confident in your career and finances to start building your family. If you do choose to wait, do consult with your doctor or a fertility specialist to make sure no health issues will come as surprise once you’re ready. The fertility expert will not only help you know your ovarian reserve but can also suggest ways and means preserve your fertility till you are ready to become a mother. (IANS/JC)

