How Are QR Codes Integrated In Pop Culture?

By Anil Baswal

With accessibility as one of the major perks technology and globalization offers to people nowadays, traditions and beliefs that were once exclusive in a certain area are now getting more attention from the greater audience.

And with the debate that people continually think that QR codes are part of pop culture or not, its utilization to pop culture genres like in entertainment, music, fashion, and more is highly celebrated and continues to entice the taste of the millions of netizens across regions.

But before we discuss how QR codes are integrated with pop culture, let us first learn what pop culture is and how did it start.

What is Pop Culture?

Pop culture or popular culture is comprised of practices that are prevalently practiced by society at a given time frame. This kind of culture is associated with things and objects that can be accessed by a larger group of people rather than a specific group of people.

Popular culture gains its name during the industrialization period where the middle and working-class people developed a culture or norm that steer clear from the mandated set of practices.

In today’s situation, pop culture is associated with things that become an instant hit to a large group of people and are slowly adopted by the rest of the world. The objects and events that associate pop culture are those that can be accessed through greater media and the internet.

QR code integration to Pop Culture

As pop culture is commonly associated with practices and objects that are commonly recognized and exercised by the public or a specific group of people especially the younger audience, various genres of pop culture emerge such as popular music, sports, cyberculture, and more.

With the availability of a QR code generator with a logo online to create QR codes, people who are actively engaging in sharing new practices, ideas, and objects are now incorporating the use of these 2D barcodes to easily move these ideas to society.

To know how they do them, here are three noteworthy ways how QR codes are integrated into Pop Culture.

House riddles and games

As today’s pop culture revolves around ideas and objects that can pique the creative side of people, its integration to pop culture riddles and games becomes an instant hit for pop culture enthusiasts.

Due to its easy to create and scanning nature, the likes of Mr.Beast and other influencers utilize the use of QR codes to house riddles and games and make their followers get hyped with how they can answer the riddles. Thus, making the online community go crazy with riddles and games QR codes.

Portal for Movie and TV Show Trailers and Trivia

As COVID-19 still makes people stay indoors more than outside, today’s pop culture trend is binge-watching movies and TV shows.

And as people are trying to spice up their viewing experience by not looking directly, film marketers are innovating new ways to indulge viewers to get hooked with their future movie and TV show release.

With QR codes as the people’s go-to contactless technology of today, some of the box office movies like Iron Man and more are seen with QR codes in their movie promotion, and movie play itself. And when scanned, the QR code redirects to the movie’s main trailer or trivia about the making and inspiration of the movie’s production.

Storing additional information in textbooks and more

Whether you agree or not, QR codes in textbooks are becoming a thing for many education systems across the world. And with their use of it, many education users across the globe started to share their textbook experience with these codes online and create a community dedicated to it.

The common type of QR code these students encounter when scanning the code is PDF QR code, where they scan the code and be directed to a PDF file of the topic they are learning.

Through their experiences, many people who are in the education sector are starting to incorporate the use of QR codes into their learning prompt with their students today.

Conclusion:

Since globalization’s main goal is to create an interconnection between people from different locations, pop culture domination becomes an easy feat for people to follow and exercise.

Because of their domination, getting a certain practice or technology go viral and make waves in the news is achievable. Now with QR codes taking pop culture to new heights, accessing new content from offline to online channels is just one scan away.

With easy access to content, people want to have, anyone, can integrate the use of a QR code generator with a logo to create QR codes that can become a hit to the online and offline community.

