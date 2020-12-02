How Construction Companies Can Deal With Remote Work Setups

By Sana Faisal

With the world coming to a grinding halt because of a global pandemic (that seems to be nowhere near stopping even if there are vaccine developments), construction companies need to finally deal with the situation and how they can start operating in a remote work setup to keep the business afloat.

If you’re one such company, regardless of how small or big you may be, then you should read on to find proven tips to deal with these industrial changes.

Embrace the Change

Let’s be honest here, if this pandemic happened a few years ago, it would be a complete disaster. Foremen, and basically any construction worker, would feel intimidated and scared about the future in the field, and rightfully so… because working on-site is the only reality everyone knew at the time.

But times are changing and they are changing without any warning whatsoever. The only thing we can do at this point is to accept it and make the most out of the situation we are currently in.

Invest in Technology

The best way for construction companies to deal with the mess made in the year 2020 (or should I say the end of 2019) is to invest particularly in technology. Admittedly, it’s our saving grace in all of this. Without the continued advancements of digital tools like AR technology and 3D rendering, the construction industry would definitely be crippled by the current situation with lockdowns left and right and a very real threat of death from the coronavirus.

But aside from the obvious tools of the trade, you should also think about other digital tools you and your employees must master in order to make your workflow more efficient or at least as efficient as it was when things were still normal. These include productivity software and business messaging apps that would make you feel a more collaborative spirit even when you’re miles apart.

Talk to Your Workers

You won’t be able to move forward without conducting a figurative temperature check on your employees. They are the lifeblood of any organization, so you must ensure their safety and sanity during these trying times. Before conducting business, allow them to talk, give them a chance to rant, grieve, and discuss their current state, and from that, offer to help them.

I know we’re all facing difficulties from this unprecedented worldwide disaster, but we can all use a little help. It would mean a lot if this help would come from our bosses, too. If you can successfully boost morale, your workers will not only thank you but also work harder and better even while working from home.

Don’t Forget the Basics

This is not the time for you to forget all the basics of business despite a difficult and somehow different present circumstance. Go back to the drawing board, look up your business plan, and see where you can improve and where you can make changes. Start with what worked before and how you can spin that to work for this particular situation.

Prioritize service and make sure that your current clients are happy with the quality of your work. Give them a reason to keep your business. Start networking and marketing for prospective clients that you will definitely pursue once all this is over.

If you’re just starting out though, then no worries! Do your research, apply their best practices, and don’t forget to get yourself licensed in your service area. For example, if you’re planning to offer construction services in TN, you definitely need to get a license within the state. However, do not underestimate the power of preparing for your contractor’s license in Tennessee to make sure that you get that license in one take! You don’t want to add legal issues to your existing troubles, am I right?

Your enthusiasm for your job, for your career, and for your vocation is the fuel that will allow you to drive past this global pandemic. Keep your head in the game and stay creative. As they say, this too shall pass.

