Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story How Cosmetics And Makeovers Can Help Cancer Care
Lead StoryWorld

How Cosmetics And Makeovers Can Help Cancer Care

There are several data that are showing that basically sense of well-being is very effective in healing

0
The centers offer cosmetics that are specially formulated for cancer patients. Pixabay

Cancer takes a toll not only on the body but also on the psyche.  Patients often lose their hair to chemotherapy or experience changes to their skin. While hair and make-up might seem like superficial concerns while battling a life-threatening disease, experts say maintaining a positive self-image can have an impact on a patient’s recovery.

That’s where the Image Recovery Center at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore comes in. Cosmetologist Marianne Kelly is applying makeup to Gayle Layfield’s face. Layfield, a cancer patient, is bald after losing her hair to chemotherapy. “That makes all the difference in the world. That looks so, so much better. Thank you so much,” Layfield says to Kelly. “I feel healthier, I feel happier, and that is what improves my spirit.”

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“When you look at yourself every day and you see a person that is sick, you constantly live the role of a sick person,” says Kelly. “When you look at yourself and you feel that ‘I am dealing with a serious disease but I can look normal’…it really affects your self-esteem.” Kelly learned that from personal experience. She lost her teenage sister to leukemia. Her daughter was diagnosed with the same disease at age four, and soon after that, Kelly herself was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She went through 15 hours of brain surgery.

Cancer
Layfield, a cancer patient, is bald after losing her hair to chemotherapy. Pixabay

“I recognized that there was more to healing than medicine,” Kelly says. “I felt extremely challenged with the visible changes that took place and having no resources.” So Kelly envisioned a program that would help patients deal with disfiguring medical treatment. She began as a volunteer, offering free makeovers at a local hospital, and then, about 10 years ago, opened her Image Recovery Center at The Johns Hopkins Hospital.  Since then, she has set up 16 other centers around the country.

ALSO READ: Some BP Pills Could Increase Risk Of Skin Cancer In Adults

The centers offer cosmetics that are specially formulated for cancer patients. “Surgery, chemotherapy, the radiation part, all that, it is a very prolonged process. And in this fight, if patients look better, feel better, and feel stronger, it helps the immune system to fight cancer better,” says Mehran Habibi, an oncologist at Johns Hopkins. “There are several data that are showing that basically…sense of well-being is very effective in healing.”

Gayle Layfield has another reason for stopping by the Image Recovery Center. “Most customers who are sitting in this chair have had hair loss and you are among friends,” she says. “So you do feel more comfortable.” Smiles are common at Image Recovery. Marianne Kelly says her goal is to reach as many cancer patients as she can to help restore their smiles and self-esteem. (VOA/JC)

( Cancer Care, Cancer patients makeover, cancer patients cosmetics, make-up on cancer patients)

Previous articlePopular Furniture Trends During WFH
Next articleMedicinal Properties And Uses Of Orchid Flower

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Aiming Towards A Leprosy-Free World

NewsGram Desk - 0
Thirty years ago this month, the World Health Assembly (WHA) adopted a resolution to eliminate leprosy as a public health problem. Today, as the 74th...
Read more
Business

How Has The Popularity Of Bitcoins Risen To The Next Level Within A Brief Time Period?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jean Nicholas The advancement in technology has led to the availability of several amazing inventions for the public. These inventions have raised their level...
Read more
Business

How One Can Choose The Perfect Bitcoin Platform Within A Couple Of Seconds?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jean Nicholas You would have understood the fact that if an individual wanted to have suitable bitcoin trading, then it is essential to land...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,502FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Aiming Towards A Leprosy-Free World

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Thirty years ago this month, the World Health Assembly (WHA) adopted a resolution to eliminate leprosy as a public health problem. Today, as the 74th...
Read more

How Has The Popularity Of Bitcoins Risen To The Next Level Within A Brief Time Period?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jean Nicholas The advancement in technology has led to the availability of several amazing inventions for the public. These inventions have raised their level...
Read more

How One Can Choose The Perfect Bitcoin Platform Within A Couple Of Seconds?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jean Nicholas You would have understood the fact that if an individual wanted to have suitable bitcoin trading, then it is essential to land...
Read more

Covid-19 Mortality Associated With Two Signs Easily Measured At Home

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Simply monitoring respiration rate and blood-oxygen saturation at home can cut the risk of death due to Covid-19, finds a study. According to the...
Read more

Here’s Why Nutricosmetics Are Integral To Your Beauty Routine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Health is wealth, and healthy skin could be a self-explanatory display for itself. According to Stephen Defelice, any food or part of a food...
Read more

Kailash Kher Talks About Politics In The Music Industry

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Kailash Kher is a household name today, but he looks back to recall his share of ups and downs during his early years...
Read more

Forget Those Occasional Cigarettes: There Is No Safe Level Of Smoking

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is no safe level of smoking, according to a new study. Even one cigarette a day can shorten your life while quitting later...
Read more

Ideas To Transform Ethnic Wear Into Indo-Western Fashion!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The elegance and appeal of Indian ethnic wear have been maintained since days of yore, and the occidental culture has consistently been interested in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,502FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada