Tuesday, May 18, 2021
How Dressing Up For Work From Home Can Help You

On days when you are feeling uninspired, you can wear the co-ord or dress as it is and still look dressed up

The collection includes already built ensembles that require little to no styling, lightweight and breathable fabrics, seamless finish combined with comfy-style garments. Pixabay

During the pandemic, people’s relationship with clothes has shifted significantly, as people prioritize comfort and convenience over appearance. Furthermore, the lockdown has left most of us with little or no desire to prepare a new look daily. For working women, it has actually become an even greater burden and source of anxiety. Amid the pandemic, Qua launched ‘Embrace’, a new collection designed for Work From Home- Workleisure! The collection has become a huge success given that it adapted perfectly to the growing need for more comfortable yet presentable clothing for Zoom meetings.

Rupanshi, founder of Qua says, “Dressing up can motivate you and increase your productivity as well. The flared and relaxed fits of the shirts, co-ords, and dresses make dressing up easier, without compromising on comfort. On days when you are feeling uninspired, you can wear the co-ord or dress as it is and still look dressed up. These outfits can be elevated further by layering them with shirts and blazers, on days when you want to feel like a true professional.”

The collection includes already built ensembles that require little to no styling, lightweight and breathable fabrics, seamless finish combined with comfy style garments. The key garments of the collection namely smart co-ords, casual shirts, and chic dresses are made of premium fabrics like moss crepe, viscose, and cotton, which provide optimum breathability and homely comfort. These practical wardrobe must-haves have been a great help to working women in order to maintain a work-life balance, as the garments are comfortable to wear, chic, and a great addition to the 9-5 and beyond wardrobe.

ALSO READ: Ultimate Health Hacks For Work From Home Culture

There have been studies that show how dressing up for work can improve performance. The brand also conducted a poll, where 100 women participated, which revealed that 84 percent of women felt unproductive while working from home and 85 percent of women agreed that dressing up for work increased their productivity.

Despite the shift in the workplace due to the pandemic, dressing up for work still holds much value as it gives people a sense of professionalism. By dressing up appropriately even for zoom meetings, you can adequately prepare yourself for the day ahead, otherwise, you might get caught in the ‘working from bed’ vortex. (IANS/JC)

(Work From Home, Work at home, How to work from home, dressing up for work)

