Friday, March 12, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India How India's Rice Yield Can Adapt To Climate Change Challenges
IndiaLead Story

How India’s Rice Yield Can Adapt To Climate Change Challenges

The purpose of the study was to estimate rice yield and water demand by 2050

0
Rice yield
Traditional rice farming involves flooding the fields with water. Pixabay

If farmers maintain current practices, rice production will decrease substantially by 2050 in India. But, various management strategies can mitigate the effects of climate change, say, researchers, including one of Indian-origin. Traditional rice farming involves flooding the fields with water. Rice transplants need about six inches of standing water. If fields aren’t level, it requires even more water to cover the crops. However, if farmers use direct-seeded rice instead of transplants, they can increase production while using significantly less water, the study indicated.

“As the weather changes, it affects temperature, rainfall, and carbon dioxide concentration. These are essential ingredients for crop growth, especially for rice. It’s a complicated system, and the effects are difficult to evaluate and manage,” said researcher Prasanta Kalita, Professor at the University of Illinois in the US.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“Our modeling results show the crop growth stage is shrinking. The time for total maturity from the day you plant to the day you harvest is getting shorter. The crops are maturing faster, and as a result, you don’t get the full potential of the yield,” Kalita added.

Rice yield
Rice farmers must implement new management practices to sustain production and increase yield. Pixabay

Climate change is likely to affect future water availability, and rice farmers must implement new management practices to sustain production and increase yield, the researcher said. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates the world population will grow by two billion people by 2050, and food demand will increase by 60 percent.

ALSO READ: Indigenous Varieties of Rice Being Promoted Through Various Programmes: Central Government

For the study, published in the journal Water, the researchers conducted the study at the Borlaug Institute for South Asia’s research farm in Bihar, India. Farmers in the region grow rice during the monsoon season when heavy rainfall sustains the crop. The researchers collected data on rice yield and climate conditions, then used computer simulations to model future scenarios based on four global climate models.

The purpose of the study was to estimate rice yield and water demand by 2050, and evaluate how farmers can adapt to the effects of climate change. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleBiden Order Could Change How Colleges Handle Sex Misconduct
Next articleHead Injuries May Worsen Cognitive Decline Decades Later

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Head Injuries May Worsen Cognitive Decline Decades Later

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who experienced head injuries in their 50s or younger score lower than expected on cognitive tests at age 70, a new study suggests....
Read more
Lead Story

Biden Order Could Change How Colleges Handle Sex Misconduct

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a first step toward reversing a contentious Trump administration policy, President Joe Biden ordered his administration to review federal rules guiding colleges in...
Read more
Lead Story

Why Do People Embrace Conspiracy Theories?

NewsGram Desk - 0
Authorities are still working to determine the identities of the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, many of whom were apparently...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Head Injuries May Worsen Cognitive Decline Decades Later

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who experienced head injuries in their 50s or younger score lower than expected on cognitive tests at age 70, a new study suggests....
Read more

How India’s Rice Yield Can Adapt To Climate Change Challenges

India NewsGram Desk - 0
If farmers maintain current practices, rice production will decrease substantially by 2050 in India. But, various management strategies can mitigate the effects of climate...
Read more

Biden Order Could Change How Colleges Handle Sex Misconduct

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a first step toward reversing a contentious Trump administration policy, President Joe Biden ordered his administration to review federal rules guiding colleges in...
Read more

Why Do People Embrace Conspiracy Theories?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Authorities are still working to determine the identities of the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, many of whom were apparently...
Read more

21 Women Honored At International Women Of Courage Award Ceremony

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. State Department recognized 21 women who have demonstrated leadership in advocating for human rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment, honoring them at an "International...
Read more

Low Stress Linked To Less Consumption Of Fast Food: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you have lower levels of stress, there are chances that you will consume lesser fast food, finds a new study. When the researchers...
Read more

Pfizer’s Vaccine Offers Approx 97% Effectiveness in Symptomatic COVID Cases: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Pfizer-BioNtech's Covid-19 vaccine offers at least 97 per cent effectiveness in symptomatic Covid-19 cases, according to real world data published by the pharma company. The...
Read more

The Do’s And The Don’ts Of Contact Lenses

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn There is much speculation about the safety of one-day lenses. We feel nervous about putting them near our eyes and we worry...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

yes 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
klik disini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
퍼스트 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Situs Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Szkło Tematy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
우리 카지노 더나인 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada