Saturday, February 20, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness How Screen Time Affects Boys And Girls Differently
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

How Screen Time Affects Boys And Girls Differently

The effect of reduced depressive symptoms was only significant among boys with low physical activity levels

0
screen time
Side effects of screen time. Pixabay

Screen time affects boys and girls differently, a new study suggests that boys who play video games regularly are less likely to develop depressive symptoms whereas girls who stay active on social media platforms may experience an increased risk of depressive symptoms.

The findings indicate that boys, who played video games at age of 11 had 24 percent fewer depressive symptoms three years later, whereas girls who used social media most on days at age 11 had 13 percent more depressive symptoms three years later.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“Screens allow us to engage in a wide range of activities. Guidelines and recommendations about screen time should be based on our understanding of how these different activities might influence mental health and whether that influence is meaningful,” said researcher Aaron Kandola from the University College London.

screen time
Frequent social media use could increase feelings of social isolation. Pixabay

“While we cannot confirm whether playing video games actually improves mental health, it didn’t appear harmful in our study and may have some benefits. Particularly during the pandemic, video games have been an important social platform for young people,” Kandola added.

ALSO READ: Study: How Kids Screen Time Can Increase Stress In Parents

For the study, published in the journal Psychological Medicine, the team reviewed data from 11,341 adolescents who are part of a cohort study to investigate screen time as it is responsible for much of sedentary behavior in adolescents. The study participants had all answered questions about their time spent on social media, playing video games, or using the Internet, at age 11, and also answered questions about depressive symptoms, such as low mood, loss of pleasure, and poor concentration, at age 14.

The team said that the effect of reduced depressive symptoms was only significant among boys with low physical activity levels. They suggest that less active boys could derive more enjoyment and social interaction from video games. Other studies have previously found similar trends and researchers have suggested that frequent social media use could increase feelings of social isolation. (IANS)

Previous articleNew Guidelines For The Geospatial Sector In Indian Industry
Next articleWhy We Need To Create A Space Of Our Own That Promotes Mindfulness?

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Understand The Nuances of World Cinema Through 10th Century Kashmiri Philosopher

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new book that unravels the nuances of world cinema harkens back to the 10th century philosopher Abhinavagupta (924-1020), a highly revered Kashmiri Shaiva...
Read more
Health & Fitness

How Longevity Gene Protects Brain Stem Cells From Stress

NewsGram Desk - 0
A gene linked to unusually long lifespans in humans protects brain stem cells from the harmful effects of stress, according to a new study....
Read more
Lead Story

Range Of Personal Information That Can Be Inferred From Location-Tracking Data

NewsGram Desk - 0
Smartphone users are unaware of the privacy implications of some permissions they grant to apps and services and researchers have been able to identify...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Understand The Nuances of World Cinema Through 10th Century Kashmiri Philosopher

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
A new book that unravels the nuances of world cinema harkens back to the 10th century philosopher Abhinavagupta (924-1020), a highly revered Kashmiri Shaiva...
Read more

How Longevity Gene Protects Brain Stem Cells From Stress

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A gene linked to unusually long lifespans in humans protects brain stem cells from the harmful effects of stress, according to a new study....
Read more

Range Of Personal Information That Can Be Inferred From Location-Tracking Data

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Smartphone users are unaware of the privacy implications of some permissions they grant to apps and services and researchers have been able to identify...
Read more

“Life is Much More Greater Than Cinema”, Says Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the few filmmakers of his generation to work consistently across genres, Vidhu Vinod Chopra smiles that he has never believed that he...
Read more

Study: Asthma May Not Increase The Risk Of Severe Illness

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Asthma may not increase the risk of severe illness or death from Covid-19, a new study suggests. The review of studies on 587,000 people...
Read more

An Inspiring Story Of Wrestler From Indore Slums To National Spotlight

India NewsGram Desk - 0
There have been many nights in the life of Khelo India University Games medallist wrestler Sunny Jadhav (60kg), who still lives in an Indore...
Read more

Survival Guide For Women To Cope With Menopause At Work And Home

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Menopause is a fact of every woman's life. For 75 percent of women, the symptoms they experience will have a detrimental effect on their...
Read more

“Locker Management Vital For Cashless Economy, Frame Rules”, Says The Supreme Court of India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Supreme Court on Friday said the present state of affairs on management on bank lockers is inadequate and muddled, and there is no...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Hannah Word on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
brindes on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Garrett Shurtleff on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Otilia Capuano on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Antoine Browning on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
walker342.bashbircr.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
idn poker88 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada