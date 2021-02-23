Tuesday, February 23, 2021
How Students And Teachers Can Stay Safe Amid School Opening

Mandatory thermal screening, no person with slightest of symptoms like fever, cough to be allowed in the premised and should be recommended immediate self-isolation

school opening
Reopening of schools should include all safety measures. Pixabay

With the commencement of nationwide vaccination drive and the falling numbers of active Covid-19 cases, the government has decided to slowly allow schools to re-open. Starting in phases the schools are first re-opening for the students of the 10th and 12th standard and will then be applied to the junior classes.

Subsequently, it is essential that precautions for prevention of further spread are taken as seriously as before, the numbers might be dipping but the virus is still lingering and we have to take all possible measures to curb its spread.

With children being one of the most vulnerable categories, extra precautions need to be taken by the school authorities, teachers, parents of the students, and the students themselves. Basic facts like social distancing, wearing masks, practicing hand hygiene need to be taught and demonstrated to them as the new norms of living.

school opening
Teachers should be careful, both for themselves and students. Pixabay

While calling students back to schools has been allowed by the government, in the interest of the safety and health of children the schools must practice: Hybrid school model — this is a combination of distance/virtual learning and in-person/traditional form of schooling. This involves limiting the number of students that will come to school in one go so that social distancing can be practiced effectively.

School authorities to make sure that the building is clean and hygienic — Surfaces and objects (eg. desks and tables) need to be wiped with disinfectant regularly. Promote regular and thorough hand-washing with the children and put sanitizing hand rub dispensers in prominent places around the workplace.

Teach the children the essence of practicing respiratory hygiene and using a mask to cover the face and the nose. Restrict social events assemblies and even gathering at student canteens and the practice of sharing food in School opening. Mandatory thermal screening, no person with slightest of symptoms like fever, cough to be allowed in the premised and should be recommended immediate self-isolation. Inputs from MS Kanwar, Senior Consultant, Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi). (IANS/SP)

