How To Win Big Cash By Playing IPL T20 Fantasy League Cricket

By Abhishek Roy

It all began when the British introduced cricket to India. It is the national sport in its country of origin but has seemingly taken on the role in spirit, if not in a letter in India. Despite hockey being India’s national sport, cricket is so profoundly intertwined in India’s culture that it has the power to bring more than a billion people together in unity. For most Indians, cricket is not just a sport but a religion in itself. Cricketers are hailed as idols who put on spectacular displays of cricketing prowess and bring home trophies and prestige, making the entire country proud on the world stage.

Arguably, one of the most striking features of cricket is its versatility and sheer ease of play. There are numerous reasons that can be attributed to the tremendous popularity of the sport in India, with its ease and versatility being one of the strongest contributors to its mass appeal. This has led to the development of ‘gully cricket,’ which is a style of play on its own. Also known as street cricket or backyard cricket, this format of the game can be played practically anywhere and is greatly enjoyed in the narrow and often congested bylanes of Indian cities. All you need is a small amount of space, a bat and ball, some willing participants, and you’re good to go!

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

It would not be an overstatement to say that Indian cricket fans are scholars of the sport in their own right. Nowadays, due to the wide availability of high-speed internet service, even in deep rural areas of the country and the relatively recent technology boom, more and more people are consuming cricket-related content in various formats on their phones. There are many websites and mobile apps that are solely dedicated to cricket. Through these platforms, cricket fans get the latest news from the world of cricket and keep themselves updated with every latest development regarding their favorite sport.

One of the more recent – and highly noticeable – trends of this tech boom in India is the rise of fantasy sports, chiefly fantasy cricket, as observed by this Hindustan Times article. Fantasy cricket, as its name implies, belongs to the genre of gaming known as fantasy sports. Fantasy cricket is essentially an online, virtual version of cricket played on mobile phones and tablets where users get to create their cricket teams composed of real-life cricketers.

So, here is how fantasy cricket works: first, you need to download fantasy cricket app. Once you have installed the app, you need to select an upcoming cricket match and create your own virtual cricket team with 11 players of your choice. Having made your team, you need to join a contest and then track these players’ performance on the day the actual game is played. You will earn points based on how these players play on the actual match day.

Fantasy cricket is immensely popular because it is easy to play and gives players a feeling of involvement as they can create and modify their teams. As a result of the popularity of fantasy cricket, there are now lucrative earning opportunities for users. Fantasy cricket provides users with a platform to put their cricketing knowledge to the ultimate test while providing a source of income generation in the process. What are you waiting for? Download MPL and play fantasy cricket to win rewards galore.

In this blog, we share our tips on how you can maximize your earnings from T20 fantasy cricket matches.

1. Familiarise yourself with fantasy cricket apps and their scoring systems

Today, if you go to Google Playstore or Apple’s App Store, you will notice there are several fantasy cricket apps to choose from. It is essential to keep in mind that not all of these apps have the same point scoring system. For some apps, batting points, such as runs, are given more weightage, while on others, more weightage is given to bowling points, such as wickets. There is a balanced point scoring system on some apps that provides equal weightage for batting, bowling, and fielding. Some even have a different scoring system based on the format of cricket being played, so you will be scored differently for Test, T20, and One Day International matches.

2. Pick your battles

Many new fantasy cricket players fall prey to the pitfall of joining every tournament and playing every match. This is highly risky for those without sufficient knowledge of the game or players since they stand to lose a lot of money. Therefore, it is strongly advised that you carefully select your games to keep your financial losses to a minimum. Spread your investments over different games rather than going all-in on one game, as even the slightest misjudgment can make you lose a lot of money.

3. Choose only the best players

We are all prone to choosing our favorites. More often than not, it will be only too tempting to pick your favorite cricketers or your World Cup heroes for your fantasy cricket team, but it should be emphasized that favoritism in fantasy cricket is likely to bring you less than optimal results. Therefore, it is advisable to select the best players and not just the ‘big names’ for your fantasy cricket team.

4. Monitor recent player performance

It is often said that form is temporary but class is permanent. No other game is a bigger exception to this than fantasy cricket. This is because the points you earn (and therefore, the money you win) depend entirely on how a player performs on the actual match day. Past records or a popular image have little bearing on how much you earn. Instead, keep a check on how your chosen players have been performing in recent matches, as this will be a more accurate indicator of how they are likely to perform.

5. Analyze pitch and weather conditions

Two of the most important external factors that influence a match are the local weather and the conditions of the cricket pitch at the location of play. These factors directly affect player performance, so keep yourself updated on weather reports, do your research regarding playing locations, and select players accordingly. Some players perform well on clear days with no wind, while others can put on a fantastic show even on windy days.

ALSO READ: All About The Underrated Ex-Cricketer: Dilip Doshi

6. Select your captain and vice-captain wisely

In fantasy cricket, the captain and vice-captain earn 2 times and 1.5 times the points that normal cricketers earn. This is why the selections you make regarding these two players can make or break a game. Choose your captain and vice-captain wisely only after careful consideration of their strengths and weaknesses, as this can make all the difference between winning big and going home.

With these handy and practical tips in mind, you are now better equipped to play IPL T20 fantasy league cricket. Have fun, and play responsibly!

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence, promotes some commercial links.)