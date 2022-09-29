Human Rights

Angelina Jolie shows solidarity with the women of Iran protesting against Hijab, calls them 'brave'

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie wants the world to divert its attention to what's happening in Iran currently.
Angelina Jolie has come in support of the women of Iran who have been fighting against the imposition of 'hijab' by the Iranian establishment.
The middle-eastern country is currently gripped by protests from women following the death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini, reports 'People' magazine. Amini died on September 16 in Iran after being detained by the country's Morality Police for allegedly wearing a Hijab too loosely.

'People' further states that demonstrations broke out following Amini's death, and the ongoing unrest has seen women burning their Hijabs or cutting their hair in protest. The Academy Award winner shared several images taken in the streets of Iran on Instagram, raising awareness about the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

The Iranian regime has come under heavy criticism after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22 year old who was detained by the police for allegedly not wearing the 'hijab' properly.
"Respect to the brave, defiant, fearless women of Iran. All those who have survived and resisted for decades, those taking to the streets today, and Mahsa Amini and all young Iranians like her."

"Women don't need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled. They need freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats," Jolie, 47, continued. "To the women of Iran, we see you #WomanLifeFreedom #MahsaAmini."

Discrimination and Impunity Cannot be Tolerated: Angelina Jolie

In the post, Jolie also included a statement that briefly explained the conflict taking place in the country, "Protests in Iran are in their 12th consecutive night," the slide read. "They started in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in morality police custody (sic)."

"Since the protests began, riot police have attacked protestors with brutal force, and more than 70 people have reportedly been killed," it added. (KB/IANS)

