Angelina Jolie shows solidarity with the women of Iran protesting against Hijab, calls them 'brave'

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie wants the world to divert its attention to what's happening in Iran currently.

The middle-eastern country is currently gripped by protests from women following the death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini, reports 'People' magazine. Amini died on September 16 in Iran after being detained by the country's Morality Police for allegedly wearing a Hijab too loosely.

'People' further states that demonstrations broke out following Amini's death, and the ongoing unrest has seen women burning their Hijabs or cutting their hair in protest. The Academy Award winner shared several images taken in the streets of Iran on Instagram, raising awareness about the ongoing situation in the Middle East.