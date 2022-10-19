China Update: Communist regime imprisons six Tibetan activists

Chinese authorities in Tibet have sentenced six Tibetan writers and activists to prison terms from four to 14 years on charges of "inciting separatism" and "endangering state security", Tibetan sources said, as per a media report.

The six Tibetan activists were sentenced in September in Sichuan's Kardze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture after being held incommunicado for from one to two years following their arrests, a source living in exile said, RFA reported.

"This was all done in complete secrecy," RFA's source, a former political prisoner living in Switzerland named Golog Jigme, said, citing contacts in the region.