Somalia: Thousands Flee Drought and Starvation

DADAAB REFUGEE CAMP IN DADAAB, KENYA — Raho Ali has just arrived from Somalia with four of her children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) transit area in Kenya's northern border town of Dadaab.

The 45-year-old mother of seven said the biting drought in Somalia prompted her to flee and seek relief in Kenya. Three of her children got lost following a gun attack on them while on the treacherous journey and she has yet to locate them.

"On our way to Dadaab refugee camp," she told VOA, "I met with different things. People were dying of starvation and hunger. People were disappearing." She added that, "I have even lost three of my children on the journey. I don't know where they are."

Ali is among tens of thousands flocking to Kenyan camps in a new wave of drought-driven refugees.