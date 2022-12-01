Chinese activists call for Xi Jinping's resignation





"As the person responsible for it, Xi Jinping should step down!"



The letter called for a full review of Covid-19 measures, research into an effective vaccination and treatment program, and an end to rolling lockdowns across the country.



"[China should] investigate Xi Jinping's cover-up of the early stages of the pandemic ... and hold him accountable for wrongdoing, along with the Communist Party and government officials ... who enforced his tyrannical laws," the letter said, RFA reported.



Former 1989 student leader Wang Dan, who runs the Taiwan-based Dialogue China think tank, said overseas solidarity was very important to make the most of the weekend's protests, which were mostly spontaneous and uncoordinated.



Wang said the protests had likely already hurt Xi's prestige within the party.



"This is just the beginning," he said, citing rising youth unemployment and an economic downturn that will fuel dissatisfaction with the Chinese government.



"[Xi] definitely won't have an easy time over the next five years, and I strongly doubt he will get a fourth term in office."