Congo: 'Massacre' Leaves More Than 100 Dead

KINSHASA — Three days of national mourning began in the DR Congo on Saturday after the alleged massacre of civilians in the country's east, with the government now giving a death toll of "more than 100."

On Thursday, the government accused the M23 militia — with whom it is locked in a months-long conflict — of slaughtering 50 people at Kishishe, a village around 70 kilometers north of the city of Goma.

The M23 hit back, saying the allegations were "baseless" and denying that it targeted civilians.

At a council of ministers meeting on Friday, the DRC's president Felix Tshisekedi "condemned in the strongest terms the massacre of more than 100 compatriots in Kishishe," government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said.