Can the subaltern speak? Abhishek Kapoor speaks on transgender rights

Director Abhishek Kapoor is celebrating one year of his release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor as the leads. The film, which narrates the story of an unconventional couple featuring Vaani as a transgender woman, is close to the director's heart.

Talking about the same, he said: "I am grateful that I got a chance to tell this story. The transgender community is a small minority, and it was very important to have their voice heard in a way that could lead to their acceptance in society. When a genuine attempt to make a difference gets appreciated, it's extremely fulfilling."

The film was released on December 10 and left quite an impact on the audience's hearts and managed to stir a conversation around the sensitive subject.