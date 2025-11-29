'Worms Instead Of Meat': Female Ex-Political Prisoners Describe Belarus's 'Nightmare' Penal System

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.

By RFE/RL's Belarus Service, Viyaleta Sauchyts

Long considered one of Europe’s most repressive states, conditions in Belarus have become even harsher since a brutal security crackdown that followed a disputed presidential election in 2020.

At least 1,100 people are still behind bars in the country on politically motivated charges, according to rights groups, including over 150 women.

Many of these female prisoners have been incarcerated at a notorious penal colony in the southeastern city of Homel.

Speaking to RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, former inmates described the harsh conditions they had to endure in this detention facility.

Now free and living in exile, they shared stories of freezing cells, rotten food, “slave labor” sewing uniforms, and a ban on even the smallest acts of solidarity.

“It’s like a nightmare,” says Halina Dzerbysh of the prison where she was sent after falling foul of strongman Aleksandr Lukashenko’s authoritarian regime and being sentenced to 20 years on widely criticized “terrorism” charges.

“I was hungry all the time there,” adds the 64-year-old retired accountant and independent election observer who was freed in a US-brokered deal that secured the release of dozens of political prisoners in September.

“In the morning, we had porridge and white bread with tea. Then everything depended on your luck. You might get potato stew, which you could only eat if you didn’t look at it. There were worms instead of meat.”

Palina Sharenda-Panasyuk, a 50-year-old civic activist and member of the European Belarus movement who spent more than five years in detention, likened the Homel facility to “the gulag,” saying extreme cold was a major issue.