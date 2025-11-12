Up In The Air: Are Balloons From Belarus A Smuggling Operation? A Hybrid Attack? Or Both?

This year, the balloon numbers have grown further, with 546 balloons reported between January and October. Border guards believe this method now accounts for 80 percent of all cigarettes smuggled across the border.

Syarhey Besarab, a Belarusian chemist and science popularizer, told RFE/RL’s Belarus Service that a balloon capable of carrying a cargo of 40-50 kilograms would cost around 500 euros ($578).

This would amount to around 1,500 packets of cigarettes with a street value of some 3,450 euros. There is also relatively little chance of the balloons blowing off course.

"The wind blowing on the surface and at altitude are two very different things. Up there, the wind is constant, which is why the balloons are raised to such a height,” said Besarab.

These are sizeable helium balloons flying in large numbers. For example, on the night of October 3-4, Lithuania reported the arrival of 25 balloons from the Belarusian side.

“It is impossible to launch such balloons en masse in Belarus unnoticed by the special [security] services -- it is fantasy,” Besarab added.

His comments echoed remarks by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, who said last month “it is quite obvious that special structures, the [Belarusian] KGB, are involved in the sale of cigarettes by companies that produce official products, as well as products intended for the illegal market.”

Belarus has long been identified as a source of international cigarette smuggling.

Who Smokes Belarusian Cigarettes?

Back in 2016, researchers at Milan University, in Italy, released a study called The Belarusian Tobacco Illicit Trade Hub. It found that, as well as counterfeit cigarettes, there was also a roaring trade in “illicit whites” -- “cigarettes manufactured legally in one country but normally intended for smuggling into countries where they are normally unavailable on the legal market.”

It gave a breakdown of the main markets where contraband Belarusian brands were being sold, including Germany (30 percent), Poland (22.6 percent), Britain (17.8 percent), and Italy (9.7 percent).