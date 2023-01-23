Wider Europe Briefing: Will the EU slap more sanctions on Belarus? And what to look out for at the EU-Ukraine summit

Brief #1: How Far Will EU Sanctions On Belarus Go?

What You Need To Know: In early January, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that it would soon come up with a new package of sanctions on Belarus to punish the country for supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. No new proposals have yet to be introduced, even though the first talks among EU member states -- known as "confessionals" -- started over the weekend.

The working assumption among Brussels diplomats is that the new measures on Belarus will be part of the bloc's 10th sanctions package on the Kremlin. It could be ready for approval around the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Belarus has long been targeted by various restrictive measures by the EU, starting with five separate sanctions packages slapped on Minsk after the crackdown on people protesting the fraudulent presidential election in August 2020 and, a year later, the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk to arrest a journalist, Raman Pratasevich, and his partner, Sofia Sapega.

The restrictive measures were further tightened after what the EU claimed to be the Belarusian authorities' active participation in organizing illegal border crossings through Belarus to the EU of nationals from the Middle East and North Africa in late 2021.

These sanctions mainly included asset freezes and visa bans on up to 200 individuals, including the country's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, and his inner circle. There have also been other measures, such as a ban on Belarusian airlines flying over EU airspace and landing at EU airports.

Deep Background: When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Brussels quickly acknowledged Minsk's role and included Belarus in some of the first rounds of sanctions targeting the Kremlin -- even though those measures were always tougher on Moscow. The EU moved to impose trade restrictions in industries such as wood, cement, iron and steel products, and rubber. Potash, one of Belarus's main exports to Europe, was also targeted with the sanctioning of its biggest potash producer, Belaruskali.

On top of that, several Belarusian banks were hit, including the country's central bank. It also became illegal in the EU to accept deposits exceeding 100,000 euros ($109,000) from Belarusian nationals or residents.

Yet, the last sanctions imposed by the EU on Belarus were in June 2022 and, since then, the bloc has enacted numerous other measures on Russia, including three additional rounds of sanctions. This despite calls from hawkish EU member states such as Lithuania and Poland that the measures against Moscow should be "mirrored" on Minsk.