By Julia Conley

Reports of Israeli authorities torturing Palestinian prisoners have been publicized for years, with freed detainees describing frequent beatings, attacks by dogs, and rape and sexual abuse, and the United Nations Committee Against Torture now says Palestinians have been victimized by a “de facto state policy of organized and widespread torture.”

Both Palestinian and Israeli rights groups gave reports to the committee on conditions in Israeli detention centers, detailing Israel’s regular deprivation of food and water for detainees as well as the “severe beatings,” electrocution, waterboarding. and sexual violence Israeli guards and other authorities perpetrate.

A state policy of torturing prisoners constitutes the crime of genocide under international law, the committee said.

Peter Vedel Kessing, a member of the committee and a senior researcher at the Danish Institute for Human Rights, told the BBC the panel was “deeply appalled” by the accounts they heard, and expressed concern about the lack of investigations and prosecutions following allegations of torture.

The de facto policy of torture in Israel’s has “gravely intensified” since Israel began bombarding Gaza after a Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, the report found. Despite a ceasefire that was agreed to in October, those retaliatory attacks against the exclave are continuing and still constitute a genocide, Amnesty International said this week.

Friday’s UN report, said progressive Greek economist Yanis Varoufakis, provided the latest proof that “Israel’s insidious war crimes have not subsided just because Trump succeeded in convincing Western public opinion that the genocide in Gaza has paused.”

The UN committee found that at least 75 Palestinians have died in Israeli custody since the Gaza war began—an “abnormally high” death toll which “appears to have exclusively affected the Palestinian detainee population.”

“To date, no state officials have been held responsible or accountable for such deaths,” said the panel.