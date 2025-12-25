Female Nobel Laureates, UN Experts Urge Iran To Stop Execution Of Activist Tabari

A large group of influential women from around the world as well as UN experts have issued separate statements urging Iran to immediately release Zahra Shahbaz Tabari, a 67-year-old electrical engineer facing imminent execution.

Tabari was sentenced to death on October 25, by the Revolutionary Court of Rasht for baghi -- armed rebellion against the foundations of the Islamic republic.

The conviction was based on a piece of cloth bearing the slogan "Women, Resistance, Freedom," which appeared to be a play on the “Women, Life, Freedom” motto popularized during Iran's 2022 protests. Authorities alleged she planned to display the cloth as a public banner.

