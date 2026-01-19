Man Builds School for Adivasi Children in Madhya Pradesh—Demolition After Being Labelled ‘Illegal Madrasa’

A private school for Adivasi children under construction in Dhaba village of Betul district, Madhya Pradesh, was partly demolished by the district administration on 13 January 2026. The demolition was based on allegations that the building was an unauthorised madrasa. The action has left students, parents, and villagers distressed and uncertain about the future of local education.

The school was being built by Abdul Naeem, a resident of Dhaba, who invested nearly ₹20 lakh from family savings and borrowed money to create a nursery to Class 8 institution for children in his village and nearby Adivasi hamlets. Naeem told The Indian Express that his sole aim was to reduce the long distances children must currently travel for schooling. “I built this on my private land so that children here would not have to travel so far every day,” he said.

Dhaba village has a population of around 2,000 people, with about 90% Adivasi residents and only three Muslim families. Naeem stressed that the idea of a madrasa was baseless. “How would a madrasa even function here? The building was not complete, and there were no students,” he said.

The school – named SK Public School – was reportedly about 90% complete, with only washrooms still under construction. Naeem had planned to open it in the next academic session.

Construction was proceeding when, three days before demolition, rumours began spreading that the building was a madrasa. On 11 January 2026, the gram panchayat issued a notice asking Naeem to demolish the structure, citing lack of permission. Naeem said that when he went to submit a formal reply, panchayat officials refused to accept his application and told him to return later. He maintained that he had already applied to the School Education Department on 30 December 2025 for approval to run a school and had submitted all land documents.