Kerala

Hijab Row: Kochi School Reopens amid Police Presence, Kerala govt Flags Rights violation

Kochi’s St. Rita’s School reopens under tight police security amid hijab row; Kerala govt flags rights violations and demands accountability
St. Rita’s Public School in Palluruthy in Kerala's Kochi reopened on Wednesday
The incident triggered protests and drew widespread public attention, prompting an urgent government intervention. (Photo source: St. Rita’s Public School)
IANS Agency
Published on
Updated on

Kochi, Oct 15: St. Rita’s Public School in Palluruthy in Kerala's Kochi reopened on Wednesday after being closed for two days following a controversy over the wearing of the hijab by a Class 8 student.

There was a strong police force outside the school. The girl, who had insisted on wearing the hijab, did not attend school, with her parent citing health issues for her absence.

The controversy erupted after the school authorities allegedly denied the student entry to the classroom for wearing a headscarf.

The incident triggered protests and drew widespread public attention, prompting an urgent government intervention.

The girl’s father, on Tuesday, stated that the family was willing to abide by the school’s regulations and wanted their daughter to continue her studies there.

“We do not want this to be exploited for any communal agenda,” he conveyed.

This stand was made public after a meeting between the family and school management representatives, mediated by Hibi Eden MP and Mohammed Shiyas, Ernakulam District Congress Committee president.

Anas, representing the family, reaffirmed their willingness to comply with the school’s uniform policy while firmly rejecting any attempts by external groups to escalate the issue.

Hibi Eden alleged that BJP-RSS groups had deliberately tried to stir unrest, asserting that “no one will be allowed to create communal divisions”.

But late Tuesday, State Education Minister V. Sivankutty said the government had intervened swiftly after receiving the student’s father’s complaint.

See Also: Indian Railways Issues Safety Advisory for Diwali: Ban on Flammable Items on Trains

An inquiry conducted by the Ernakulam Deputy Director of Education found serious lapses on the part of the school authorities.

The inquiry report concluded that preventing a student from attending class for wearing a headscarf amounted to a grave misconduct and a violation of the Right to Education Act.

It further stated that the school’s action was contrary to the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom.

The government is expected to initiate further action based on the inquiry findings, with officials stressing that students’ rights must be fully protected.

Sivankutty also pointed out that the school authorities have been asked to come out with an action taken report, and it has to be submitted to the Education officials.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the school has made it clear that they will have a relook at the issue on Wednesday in the wake of the response from the Minister.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content. 

(NS)

Suggested Reading:

St. Rita’s Public School in Palluruthy in Kerala's Kochi reopened on Wednesday
No Dentist. No Hairdresser. No Contact with the Outside World: Polish Woman Locked Up by her Parents for Nearly 3 Decades, Rescued by Police Just Days from her Death

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp 

Kerala
hijab row
Kochi school
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com