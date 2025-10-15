Hijab Row: Kochi School Reopens amid Police Presence, Kerala govt Flags Rights violation

Kochi, Oct 15: St. Rita’s Public School in Palluruthy in Kerala's Kochi reopened on Wednesday after being closed for two days following a controversy over the wearing of the hijab by a Class 8 student.

There was a strong police force outside the school. The girl, who had insisted on wearing the hijab, did not attend school, with her parent citing health issues for her absence.

The controversy erupted after the school authorities allegedly denied the student entry to the classroom for wearing a headscarf.

The incident triggered protests and drew widespread public attention, prompting an urgent government intervention.

The girl’s father, on Tuesday, stated that the family was willing to abide by the school’s regulations and wanted their daughter to continue her studies there.

“We do not want this to be exploited for any communal agenda,” he conveyed.

This stand was made public after a meeting between the family and school management representatives, mediated by Hibi Eden MP and Mohammed Shiyas, Ernakulam District Congress Committee president.

Anas, representing the family, reaffirmed their willingness to comply with the school’s uniform policy while firmly rejecting any attempts by external groups to escalate the issue.

Hibi Eden alleged that BJP-RSS groups had deliberately tried to stir unrest, asserting that “no one will be allowed to create communal divisions”.

But late Tuesday, State Education Minister V. Sivankutty said the government had intervened swiftly after receiving the student’s father’s complaint.