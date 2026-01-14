How Bhiwadi’s Children are Paying for Industrial Growth

By Vanita Bhatnagar

Bhiwadi, Rajasthan: In a low-ceilinged room on the industrial fringe of Bhiwadi, a town in Khairthal-Tijara district Rajasthan, Meena (29) sat cross-legged on a burlap mat, her fingers moving quickly as she drove a heavy needle through stiff leather. She assembles shoes for a few rupees a pair, paid by output, not hours.

“You mean the fog?” she pointed above when this reporter asked about the air pollution, nodding dismissively.

For Meena, the smog is not a problem to be solved. It is part of the scenery, as ordinary as the dust settling on her windowsill.

Her children, aged three and four, attend a nearby anganwadi in the mornings. In the afternoons, they play in dusty lanes shared with trucks and factory workers. “Children grow up by playing outside only,” she said.

When her children fall sick, which now happens often, the cost is doubled. There is the expense of treatment, and then the loss of income when she cannot meet her daily quota. She has no vocabulary for particulate matter or respiratory load. She speaks instead in the arithmetic of survival, where every sick day pushes the household closer to precarity.