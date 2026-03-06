Women’s Rights Activist Yanar Mohammed Shot Dead in Baghdad by Unknown Assailants

Yanar Mohammed, one of Iraq’s most prominent women’s rights activists and a leading advocate for gender equality in the country, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside her home in Baghdad earlier this week, sparking widespread condemnation and renewed calls for the protection of human rights defenders.

According to the Organisation of Women’s Freedom in Iraq (OWFI), the group she co-founded, two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on Mohammed outside her residence at around 9 am on 2 March 2026. She was critically injured in the attack and rushed to hospital, but doctors were unable to save her.

The organisation said her death represented a profound loss to the feminist movement and pledged to continue its work defending women’s rights. “The passing of Yanar Mohammed is a tremendous loss to the feminist movement,” OWFI said in a statement, adding that her legacy would endure through the lives of women she helped protect from violence and discrimination.

Mohammed, 66, had been one of the most prominent voices advocating women’s rights in Iraq since the early 2000s. She co-founded OWFI in 2003, shortly after the United States-led invasion of Iraq, with the aim of providing protection and support to women facing gender-based violence.

Through the organisation, Mohammed established the first network of shelters for women in Iraq. These safe houses provided refuge for women facing domestic abuse, trafficking, exploitation and so-called honour killings. By 2018, the network had expanded to multiple cities and had supported hundreds of women.

Her activism also included assisting survivors of violence committed by the Islamic State group and campaigning for the rights of women who had been enslaved or abused during the conflict. Mohammed had repeatedly warned that many survivors continued to live in the shadows of Iraqi society without recognition or justice.