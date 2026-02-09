Narges Mohammadi, Iranian Human Rights Activist And A Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Sentenced to Another 7 Years Of Imprisonment Amid Iran’s Relentless Targeting of Rights Defenders

Narges Mohammadi, along with being a human rights activist, is also the vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center (DHRC), an organisation founded by Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi. She has been repeatedly arrested and imprisoned by Iranian authorities for what they describe as “propaganda against the state,” “acting against national security,” and links to banned human rights groups. Human rights organisations argue these charges are politically motivated and aimed at silencing dissent.

For years, she has been one of the most outspoken critics of Iran’s government, particularly on issues of women’s rights, the death penalty, torture in prisons, and state repression. Her conviction, arrest and detention has been condemned harshly by many international human rights groups, and the Nobel Committee, demanding her release.

Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023, for protesting against the oppression of women in Iran. The Nobel Peace Prize Committee issued a strong statement after her arrest on December 12, 2025.

Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said on December 12, 2025: “The Norwegian Nobel Committee calls on the Iranian authorities to immediately clarify Mohammadi’s whereabouts, ensure her safety and integrity, and to release her without conditions. The Committee stands in solidarity with Narges Mohammadi and all those in Iran who work peacefully for human rights, the rule of law, and freedom of expression.”

See Also: ₹500-Crore Real Estate Scam: Gurugram EOW Arrests 32nd Avenue Founder Dhruv Dutt Sharma Over Alleged Multi-Buyer Property Deals