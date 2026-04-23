Boat Strike Survivors Say They Were Captured, Tortured by US Forces

President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and US Southern Command have repeatedly taken to social media to brag about deadly boat bombings supposedly targeting drug traffickers in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean for nearly eight months. On Tuesday, survivors of some alleged US strikes on fishing boats accused American forces of torture.

The Ecuadorian fishing boat La Fiorella “went up in smoke” on January 20, and “the eight fishermen aboard have not been seen since,” Camila Lourdes Galarza reported for Drop Site News on Tuesday. “Now, 36 survivors of two Pacific attacks fitting a similar profile alleged that they were abducted and tortured by American forces and taken by boat all the way to El Salvador before being returned to Ecuador.”

The journalist spoke with attorneys, relatives, and survivors, including Hernán Flores, captain of La Negra Francisca Duarte II, which was bombed by a drone with a yellow cylinder on March 17. Flores said: “A lot of us had wounds all over our bodies from the explosion. One young man was bleeding so much he filled the floor of our lifeboat with blood... The drone had flown through our cabin window, torn my nephew’s foot so bad you could see flesh and bone, and made the boat’s roof cave in on the back of my neck. A few seconds later, an explosion shook the boat, causing a terrible ringing in our ears. Out of exasperation, the guys threw themselves into the water, some without life jackets, even the ones who don’t know how to swim.”

The survivors made their way to a blue boat with “spear” on the hull, full of armed, blond, English-speaking men in camouflage uniforms—who drew their guns, handcuffed the fishers, put hoods over their heads, and held them on the vessel’s “scorching metal deck for over 24 hours, blistering their skin,” Galarza reported. They were only given a bottle of water, and “all but one fisherman were denied medical attention, despite the severity of what they had just endured.”

They were eventually returned to Ecuador, where Trump has recently deployed US forces for a joint campaign targeting “narco-terrorists.” However, first, they were turned over to El Salvador’s Coast Guard—which, on April 3, also intercepted 20 more Ecuadorian fishers with “vision and hearing loss, bruised limbs, and perforated arms.”

According to Galarza, those fishers had been aboard the Don Maca, and “they reported a strikingly similar account of an alleged attack by US soldiers: a bombarded boat, a round of bullets, and no due process.” Sebastián Palacios, one of the survivors allegedly held hostage for eight days, said that “they treated us like animals.”