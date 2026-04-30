US Demands Preferential Access to Minerals in Zambia Under Threat of Withholding HIV Aid

Zambia has been a major beneficiary of US health assistance for decades, particularly through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has supported antiretroviral treatment and helped reduce infections. However, the restructuring of US aid since 2025 has disrupted this system.

The dismantling of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and funding cuts under Trump have forced Zambia to scale back key services. While most patients receiving treatment in early 2025 continue to access medication, about 100,000 people stopped treatment during the upheaval, with tens of thousands yet to return to care.

Health facilities that once provided comprehensive HIV services have been forced to cut back to basic treatment. Programmes such as contact tracing, community outreach, and early infant testing have been reduced or eliminated. Clinics have shifted from digital systems to paper records due to lack of funding, slowing down diagnosis and follow-up.

In parts of northern Zambia, clinicians report a rise in advanced HIV cases. In Mpongwe, a mission hospital recorded dozens of new cases in early 2026, compared to one or two per month previously. Health workers say patients are arriving late, often with severe complications linked to untreated infections.

Prevention efforts have also been weakened. Earlier systems that identified infections through contact tracing accounted for about 70% of detected cases, but these have been shut down. Testing has been restricted and community-based drug distribution networks have been dismantled. Vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, infants, and high-risk populations, have seen reduced access to specialised care.