Saturday, February 13, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Humidity From Masks May Lessen Severity Of Covid19
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Humidity From Masks May Lessen Severity Of Covid19

High levels of humidity have been shown to mitigate the severity of the flu, and it may be applicable to the severity of Covid-19

0
Humidity from masks
Humidity from masks to lower the risk of virus. Pixabay

The humidity created inside the mask, which we wear to protect ourselves from getting or spreading SARS-CoV-2, can also help in combating Covid-19 as face masks substantially increase the humidity in the air that the mask-wearer breathes in, a new study suggests.

This higher level of humidity in inhaled air could help explain why wearing masks has been linked to lower disease severity in people infected with SARS-CoV-2, because hydration of the respiratory tract is known to benefit the immune system, according to the paper published in the Biophysical Journal.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“We found that face masks strongly increase the humidity in the inhaled air and propose that the resulting hydration of the respiratory tract could be responsible for the documented finding that links lower Covid-19 disease severity to wearing a mask,” said lead author Adriaan Bax from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

“High levels of humidity have been shown to mitigate the severity of the flu, and it may be applicable to the severity of Covid-19 through a similar mechanism,” Bax added.

Humidity from masks
High levels of humidity can limit the spread. Pixabay

High levels of humidity can limit the spread of a virus to the lungs by promoting mucociliary clearance (MCC), a defense mechanism that removes mucus and potentially harmful particles within the mucus from the lungs, the researchers said.

ALSO READ: Combining Cloth And Medical Masks Can Reduce Exposure To Virus

For the study, the team tested four common types of masks — an N95 mask, a three-ply disposable surgical mask, a two-ply cotton-polyester mask, and a heavy cotton mask. The researchers measured the level of humidity by having a volunteer breathe into a sealed steel box.

The results showed that all four masks increased the level of humidity of inhaled air, but to varying degrees. At lower temperatures, the humidifying effects of all masks greatly increased. At all temperatures, the thick cotton mask led to the most increased level of humidity. (IANS)

Previous articleV-Day Proven To Be A Major Stir For The Tourism Industry

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

V-Day Proven To Be A Major Stir For The Tourism Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
Owing to travel restrictions and the fear of contracting Covid-19, the global travel and tourism industry is yet to recover from the pandemic's setback....
Read more
Lead Story

Identifying Risk Factors Heightening Anxiety In Young Adults During Covid-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified early risk factors that predicted heightened anxiety in young adults during the Covid-19 pandemic. The findings, published in the Journal of...
Read more
Lead Story

This V-Day Indian Authors Renew Their Pledges To Their Passion Of Writing

NewsGram Desk - 0
2020 has proven to be a challenging year for most relationships, including authors' relationship with their writing. Ahead of Valentine's Day, four Indian writers,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Humidity From Masks May Lessen Severity Of Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The humidity created inside the mask, which we wear to protect ourselves from getting or spreading SARS-CoV-2, can also help in combating Covid-19 as...
Read more

V-Day Proven To Be A Major Stir For The Tourism Industry

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Owing to travel restrictions and the fear of contracting Covid-19, the global travel and tourism industry is yet to recover from the pandemic's setback....
Read more

Identifying Risk Factors Heightening Anxiety In Young Adults During Covid-19

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified early risk factors that predicted heightened anxiety in young adults during the Covid-19 pandemic. The findings, published in the Journal of...
Read more

This V-Day Indian Authors Renew Their Pledges To Their Passion Of Writing

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
2020 has proven to be a challenging year for most relationships, including authors' relationship with their writing. Ahead of Valentine's Day, four Indian writers,...
Read more

6 Ways To Empower Women Across The World

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Anil Kumar There are certain arguments that women have progressed when talking of empowerment. However, there is still a road ahead and there is...
Read more

Ashtottaram 37: OṀ KRUṪAJNATĀNUGRAHABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
By Devakinandan Pasupuleti  Ashtottaram  37) OṀ KRUṪAJNATĀNUGRAHABHŨMYAI NAMAH   Ashtottaram 37:  OṀ (AUM) -KRU-ṪA-JNA-TAA-NU-GRA-HA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA- HA        ॐ कृतज्ञतानुग्रहभूम्यै नमः Krutajnata is defined as having a feeling of gratitude and appreciation...
Read more

World Radio Day 2021: Understanding Its History, Significance And Theme

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL Every year 13th February is celebrated as an international day dedicated to Radio. 13th February is celebrated as World Radio Day proclaimed...
Read more

Great Songs Come Out of Experiments: Composer Duo Sachin-Jigar

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Composer duo Sachin-Jigar say that they are exploring independent music more deeply, and hope to come out with great songs through their experimentations. With Valentine's...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

maryland criminal attorneys on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://sites.google.com/view/link-alternatif-poker88 on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anthony Persse on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
bandarq on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
متابعين انستقرام خليجيين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين سناب متفاعلين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Lovie Blohm on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين انستقرام الامارات on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
زيادة متابعين في الانستقرام on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada