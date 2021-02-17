Thursday, February 18, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment IBM Announced To Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2030
EnvironmentLead Story

IBM Announced To Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2030

IBM Research has launched a ‘Future of Climate' initiative designed to accelerate the discovery of solutions to address the impacts of a changing climate

0
Gas emissions
IBM to reduce gas emissions. Pixabay

Tech giant IBM has announced that it will achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, by prioritizing actual reductions in its emissions, energy efficiency efforts, and increased clean energy use in more than 175 countries where it operates. IBM said that it will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 65 percent by 2025 against the base year 2010.

“The climate crisis is one of the most pressing issues of our time. IBM’s net-zero pledge is a bold step forward that strengthens our long-standing climate leadership and positions our company years ahead of the targets set out in the Paris Climate Agreement,” said Arvind Krishna, Chairman, and CEO, IBM.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

To achieve its net-zero goal, IBM will procure 75 percent of the electricity it consumes worldwide from renewable sources by 2025, and 90 percent by 2030. It will use feasible technologies, such as carbon capture (in or by 2030) to remove emissions in an amount that equals or exceeds the level of IBM’s residual emissions.

Utilizing a combination of artificial intelligence (AI), hybrid cloud, and quantum computing, IBM researchers are working with clients and partners to apply science to complex climate-related problems.

ALSO READ: UNEP: Green Pandemic Recovery Can Slice Off Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The problems are the growing global carbon footprint of cloud workloads and data centers, methods to accurately model and assess the risk of changing environments and climate patterns, and the development of new polymers, membranes, and materials that can capture and absorb carbon at the origin of emission.

IBM Research has launched a ‘Future of Climate’ initiative designed to accelerate the discovery of solutions to address the impacts of a changing climate. “I am proud that IBM is leading the way by taking actions to significantly reduce emissions,” Krishna said. (IANS)

Previous article“Theatres Will Survive as We Need Collective Experience”, Says Filmmaker Nitya Mehra
Next articleReport: Indian Gaming Industry Sees Strong Hiring Gains

RELATED ARTICLES

finance

Indian Dilemma About The Cryptocurrency

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian government is planning to ban all operations of cryptocurrencies in the country, except for a state-backed digital currency. The ban will be...
Read more
Business

Report: Indian Gaming Industry Sees Strong Hiring Gains

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian gaming industry is witnessing a spike in hiring activity and in January, both gaming sector job postings and searches were up 13...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

“Theatres Will Survive as We Need Collective Experience”, Says Filmmaker Nitya Mehra

NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Nitya Mehra made her debut with the 2016 Bollywood feature film Baar Baar Dekho. The film starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra was...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Indian Dilemma About The Cryptocurrency

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian government is planning to ban all operations of cryptocurrencies in the country, except for a state-backed digital currency. The ban will be...
Read more

Report: Indian Gaming Industry Sees Strong Hiring Gains

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian gaming industry is witnessing a spike in hiring activity and in January, both gaming sector job postings and searches were up 13...
Read more

IBM Announced To Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2030

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Tech giant IBM has announced that it will achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, by prioritizing actual reductions in its emissions, energy efficiency...
Read more

“Theatres Will Survive as We Need Collective Experience”, Says Filmmaker Nitya Mehra

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Nitya Mehra made her debut with the 2016 Bollywood feature film Baar Baar Dekho. The film starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra was...
Read more

Achint Kaur Opens up on Making Negative Characters Human and Real

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Achint Kaur has opened up on her preparation for a negative character in the second season of the web-show Jamai 2.0. Please Follow NewsGram...
Read more

Study: Pregnant Women Appeared To Be At A Higher Risk Of Covid-19 Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Pregnant women appeared to be at a higher risk of catching Covid-19 infection, as per a new study conducted in the US. The study,...
Read more

Study: Cybercriminals Targeting Web Applications On Automated Tools

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Cybercriminals targeting web applications have grown more reliant on automated tools as nearly 20 percent of the attacks detected were fuzzing attacks, trying to...
Read more

Android 12 May Bring Face-Based Auto-Rotate Feature

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is reportedly planning to roll out a feature for its Pixel smartphones in the Android 12 that will automatically rotate the display based...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

iphone tips on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
AdultFrienedFinder login on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Tania Gonzalez on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
internet on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
solar company malaysia on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Couple Counselling on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Jamey Riemer on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
brujos que te ayuden gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Custom Hot Tub Cover on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
casas en venta que acepten credito infonavit en Tijuana on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada