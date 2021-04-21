Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Illustrating Social Narratives
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Illustrating Social Narratives

Social media is an important medium for expressing my views to the rest of the country. Drawing is my medium, so that's how I express myself, says Ikroop Sandhu

0
illustration
Social media is also a wonderful way to discover new perspectives and interact with people who aren't in our echo chambers. Pixabay

“It’s important for me as a person to comment on social and political issues. Social media is a powerful tool to project my opinions into the world. It is also a great place to find alternate points of view and to engage with people outside of our echo chambers. My tool is drawing, so that is what I use to express myself,” says artist Ikroop Sandhu, whose illustration, re-imagining painter Amrita Shergill’s famous ‘Three Girls’ to mark Woman’s Day during the ongoing farmers’ agitation went viral.

This BA (Philosophy) graduate from LSR in New Delhi, who later did a course in animation from Vancouver has been following the farmers’ protest ever since BKU (Ugrahan) set up a morcha.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“Initially I was an observer, but as things progressed, a friend of mine – Sangeet Toor set up a women-led publication called ‘Karti-Dhatri’. She asked if I could make an illustration for their first issue. That got the wheels of my mind turning. I had been thinking about the contrasting images of women farmers astride tractors from this protest versus their docile depiction in paintings, films, and literature. In fact, women farmers are largely invisible and categorized as rural women while their active role as farmers is overlooked even today.

“Amrita Shergill’s beautiful and melancholic painting of three women came to mind, and I wondered if I could use them as a visual quote in the current dialogue around the representation of women farmers. That is how the illustration came about. It was printed for the Women’s Day celebration instead, and filmmaker Gurvinder Singh designed the poster. It was a spontaneous collaboration,” she remembers.

illustration
Art is an exercise in observation whether one is painting a landscape, drawing a political cartoon, or making a film. Pixabay

Talking about artists’ relationships with protest sites, especially as seen during the CAA-NRC protests and the ongoing farmers’ agitation, Sandhu feels that art is an exercise in observation whether one is painting a landscape, drawing a political cartoon, or making a film. That this keenness to observe emerges from curiosity. “It could be that artists are curious people or that curious people become artists. Protest sites with their continual improvisations and diversity of engagement are like a Petri dish for a curious mind. So it makes sense as to why young and old creative people would want to participate and study this human experiment.”

ALSO READ: Social Media Remains A Powerful Weapon Of Publicity

The artist, who moved to Dharamshala from Delhi just before the lockdown is quite optimistic about the future of graphic novels in the country.

“We are seeing a plethora of independent publishers who are putting out high-quality visual work. As comics go digital, more experimental and interactive work from Indian creators will emerge. I am optimistic about this ever-growing readership and the shifts in visual mediums,” she says. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleIn The Midst Of Pandemic, Smuggling Gangs Are Benefiting From Cigarettes Rather Than Gold
Next articleIndian Artist Madhuri Srikanth To Exhibit Her Work In Milan

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

A Vaccine To Prevent Opioid Addiction Underway

NewsGram Desk - 0
The time spent alone and in isolation during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic led to an increase in opioid overdoses. Now scientists are planning for...
Read more
Education

54% Of Indian Students Comfortable With Online Learning

NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 54 percent of students in India now feel comfortable with the online learning model, according to a survey by Brainly, an online learning...
Read more
Lead Story

Get Your Home Ready For A Summer Stay Cation With These Budget Ideas

NewsGram Desk - 0
Now that we're halfway through April, the temperature is gradually starting to rise. Soon, we'll all be seeking asylum from the scorching heat, and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

A Vaccine To Prevent Opioid Addiction Underway

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The time spent alone and in isolation during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic led to an increase in opioid overdoses. Now scientists are planning for...
Read more

54% Of Indian Students Comfortable With Online Learning

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 54 percent of students in India now feel comfortable with the online learning model, according to a survey by Brainly, an online learning...
Read more

Get Your Home Ready For A Summer Stay Cation With These Budget Ideas

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Now that we're halfway through April, the temperature is gradually starting to rise. Soon, we'll all be seeking asylum from the scorching heat, and...
Read more

Useful Skincare Tips For Summer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Your skin starts to show signs like clogged pores, acne, tan, and greasiness in summer. We can't blame it on the sun, but we...
Read more

A Whale Chorus Shows How Climate Change Could Affect Migration

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Eerie wails, explosive trumpets, and ghostly moans. The sounds from the underwater recorders had a story to tell, even without a single intelligible word:...
Read more

4 Essential Products To Have At Home During Covid-19 Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The rise of the second wave of Covid-19 has begun. It's imperative to take some major precautions and stay safe and eat healthily. Wonderchef...
Read more

IIIT-H Creates An Exclusive E-Bike Charging Solution

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) have designed a unique charging solution for e-scooters. Dr. Aftab Hussain, who heads the Processes,...
Read more

Here’s How Modernization Is Destroying Sri Krishna Land

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The construction frenzy being witnessed all over the Braj Mandal (Sri Krishna-Radha Land) that annually draws millions of devout 'bhakts' and pilgrims, is destroying...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada