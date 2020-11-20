India Contributes Food Aid To South Sudan

India Navy Ship Airavat, carrying food for South Sudan, reached the Port of Mombasa in Kenya on Friday in continuation of the ongoing humanitarian mission initiated by the Indian government. AA

South Sudan gained independence in July 2011 but descended into conflict roughly two-and-a-half years later, following irreconcilable tensions. Starvation has become a major issue in South Sudan.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

India is providing assistance to friendly foreign countries to overcome natural calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic, and towards the same INS Airavat is carrying food aid for the people of South Sudan.

The Mission Sagar-II is aligned with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (Sagar) and reiterates India’s position as a dependable partner in Indian Ocean Region with the Indian Navy as the principal maritime agency and first responder in the maritime domain.

The mission also highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with South Sudan and further strengthens the existing bond.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: यूपी बन सकता है जैविक खेती का हब

The strong bonds of friendship and brotherly relations between India and countries in Africa have been forged and strengthened over several centuries.

“India has always stood in solidarity with the countries and people in Africa and has partnered in undertaking development, capacity building, and humanitarian assistance program,” Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurana Is Committed To End Violence Against Children

The Indian Navy is carrying out this mission in close coordination with the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs, and other agencies of the Indian government. (IANS)