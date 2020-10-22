Thursday, October 22, 2020
India Rapidly Expanding High Power Supercomputers
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

India Rapidly Expanding High Power Supercomputers

The Ministry of Science and Technology told about India moving towards indigenous supercomputers

Supercomputers
India is fast expanding its supercomputer facilities and developing the capacity to manufacture its own supercomputers in the country. Unsplash

India is fast expanding its supercomputer facilities and developing the capacity to manufacture its own supercomputers in the country, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Wednesday.

The National Super Computing Mission (NSM) is rapidly boosting high power computing in the country through its various phases to meet the increased computational demands of academia, researchers, MSMEs, and startups in areas like oil exploration, flood prediction as also genomics, and drug discovery, it said.

With the infrastructure planned in NSM Phase-I already installed and much of Phase-II in place, the network of supercomputers through the country will soon reach to around 16 petaflops (PF), the ministry said.

Phase-III, to be initiated in January 2021, will take the computing speed to around 45 petaflops.

The NSM is jointly steered by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) and Department of Science and Technology (DST) and implemented by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

Supercomputers
Experts said that the pace at which things are moving forward, we may soon have the motherboards and sub-systems manufactured in India. Unsplash

Param Shivay, the first supercomputer assembled indigenously, was installed in IIT-BHU, followed by Param Shakti and Param Brahma at IIT-Kharagpur and IISER, Pune, respectively.

Thereafter supercomputing facilities were set up in two more institutions, and one is being set up in Phase-I, ramping up high power computing speed to 6.6 PF under Phase-1. In Phase-II, 8 more institutions will be equipped with supercomputing facilities by April 2021, with a total of 10 PF compute capacity.

MoUs have been signed with a total of 14 premier institutions, including IITs, NITs, National Labs, and IISERs, of India for establishing supercomputing infrastructure with assembly and manufacturing in India, the ministry said.

Some of these supercomputers have already been installed, and some more will be done by December this year. The Phase-II installations will be completed by April 2021.

Work on Phase-III will start in 2021 and will include three systems of 3 PF each and one system of 20PF as a national facility.

Supercomputers
Such indigenously designed systems with most parts designed and manufactured in India will be installed at places like IIT-Mumbai, IIT-Chennai, and Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) at Delhi, C-DAC, Pune. Unsplash

The three phases will provide access to High-Performance Computing (HPC) Facilities to around 75 institutions and more than thousands of active researchers, academicians working through Nation Knowledge Network (NKN) – the backbone for supercomputing systems.

With HPC and Artificial Intelligence converging, a 100 AI PF Artificial Intelligence supercomputing system is being created and installed in C-DAC, which can handle incredibly large-scale AI workloads increasing the speed of computing-related to AI several times.

The mission has also created the next generation of supercomputer experts by training more than 2,400 supercomputing manpower and faculties to date.

Powered by the NSM, India’s network of research institutions, in collaboration with the industry, is scaling up the technology and manufacturing capability to make more and more parts in India. While in Phase-I, 30 percent value addition is done in India, which has been scaled up to 40 percent in Phase-II.

Efforts are being made to design and develop parts like server board, interconnect, processor, system software libraries, storage, and HPC-AI converged accelerator domestically, the ministry said.

Supercomputers
The National Super Computing Mission (NSM) is rapidly boosting high power computing in the country through its various phases. Unsplash

India has developed an indigenous server (Rudra), which can meet the HPC requirements of all governments and PSUs. This is the first time that a server system was made in India, along with the full software stack developed by C-DAC.

Experts said that with the pace at which things are moving forward, we may soon have the motherboards and sub-systems manufactured in India, making the supercomputers indigenously designed and manufactured.

Such indigenously designed systems with most parts designed and manufactured in India will be installed at places like IIT-Mumbai, IIT-Chennai, and Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) at Delhi, C-DAC, Pune, which are covered under Phase-III and help move towards supercomputers developed and manufactured totally in India paving the way for self-reliance in the field. (IANS)

