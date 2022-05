Uttar Pradesh girl ends her life due of a pimple problem

A young girl ended her life because of her pimple problem in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh.

The girl was rejected several times by her alliance seekers and her marriage could not be finalized because of her pimples.

The incident took place in Ajit Para Village under Bisanda police circle on Monday evening.

When the mother and sister of the girl returned home after feeding the cattle, they found her hanging in the room.

Family members said that the girl was upset over her pimple problem which refused to go away even though she tried several treatments.

"We had several marriage proposals but she was rejected when they saw her pimpled face," said a family member.

Bisanda police circle in charge K.K. Pandey said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter was under investigation. (AA/IANS)