Cricketer Amit Mishra gives a befitting reply to Shahid Afridi's tweet supporting Yasin Malik

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of India sentenced Yasin Malik to life imprisonment. Significantly, Yasin has accepted his crime, after which the court gave its important decision. Ever since the decision of the court, the Pakistani admirers of Yasin Malik have started crying on Twitter. In this sequence, a tweet by Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has surfaced, in which he says that India is trying to silence those who raise their voice against human rights abuses. Describing India's action as meaningless, Afridi further said, "The false allegations leveled against Yasin Malik will not stop the freedom struggle of Kashmir." In a tweet, Shahid has urged the United Nations to take cognizance of such illegal cases against the leaders of Kashmir.
After this statement of Pakistani player, Indian cricketer Amit Mishra tweeted a befitting reply. Taking a dig at Afridi in the tweet, Amit said, "Dear Afridi, Yasin Malik has confessed his crime in front of everyone in the court. Not everything can be misguided like your date of birth."
The separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is also the chairman of the banned organization - Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Supreme Court of India in the terror funding case.
Yasin Malik has been booked under UAPA Section-16 (involvement in terrorist activity), Section-17 (raising funds for terrorist activity), Section-18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and Section-20 (Being a member of a terrorist group/organization). Also, other charges including section-120B (criminal conspiracy) and section-124A (sedition) of the IPC have been filed against him.