Cricketer Amit Mishra gives a befitting reply to Shahid Afridi's tweet supporting Yasin Malik

After this statement of Pakistani player, Indian cricketer Amit Mishra tweeted a befitting reply. Taking a dig at Afridi in the tweet, Amit said, "Dear Afridi, Yasin Malik has confessed his crime in front of everyone in the court. Not everything can be misguided like your date of birth."

The separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is also the chairman of the banned organization - Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Supreme Court of India in the terror funding case.