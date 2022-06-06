Everything you need to know about India's fort in the sky: Air India One

In 2020, India took delivery of two new VVIP aircraft for use by the Prime Minister, President and other state officials. The two modified 777-300ERs, commonly known as "Air India One," are the nation's first dedicated VVIP wide-body fleet. These new planes have received significant cabin upgrades and have been embedded with new and advanced safety and security systems.

India has long used a fleet of four Air India 747s as its VVIP aircraft for long-haul missions. These planes usually used to remain in commercial service and were pulled out when needed for special VVIP missions. However, these jumbo jets, quite a while ago, started to show their age and lacked many dedicated features that are key to presidential aircraft.

The Indian government opted to move on from the ageing 747s to a fleet of two 777-300ERs. These 777s were originally set to go to Air India but were later chosen to serve as the new Air Indian One fleet. The two 777s were first delivered to Air India in 2018 but never entered commercial service. Instead, they were ferried to a Boeing facility in Dallas, Texas, to undergo special retrofits and modifications. The primary reason to purchase the new aircraft was to install new security and communication systems.

The Indian government began the search and selection process for new aircraft in 2016, and the Boeing 777-300ER was chosen as the new VVIP transporter. Unlike the old ones, these new aircraft are more of a military vessel than a commercial airliners as they are technically owned and operated by the Indian Air Force.