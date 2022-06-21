Gujarat is the 3rd largest producer of fish in India, with both marine & inland fishing

"These numbers, however, pale in comparison to the total inland fishing catch. Inland fish production was 104.37 lakh tonnes in the same period, with Gujarat contributing only 1.58 lakh tonnes. Gujarat ranks third amongst Indian states for fish production across marine and inland fishing," the report pointed out.

No new licenses have been issued as there is a shortage of berths at the harbors but no efforts are being made to address this problem, it said.

Gujarat has also put restrictions on displacement/migration and discouraged state-to-state interoperability for fishermen, boat owners, etc., because of which boats once registered outside Gujarat are not allowed to enter its territorial waters, the authors of the report, Arjun Krishnan and Prashant Narang said.

Among the report's recommendations, the top one is for the Gujarat Pollution Control Board to strictly enforce restrictions and quality standards on industrial effluents.

Reconsidering the restrictions on the size of nets, a single combined licensing and registration system for boats to simplify the process for fishermen and timelines for approvals for ensuring there is no delay would help in the long run to improve the lives of the fishermen, the CCS report recommended. (AA/IANS)