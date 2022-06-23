CM Uddhav Thackeray makes farewell calls

Ahead of his possible resignation, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray started making 'final calls' after his emotional challenge to the rebels the previous evening that he was ready to quit the post (CM) as well as Shiv Sena chief, here on Thursday.

Simultaneously, alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state President and Minister Jayant Patil ruled out the possibility of the CM's demitting office and expressed optimism that the political crisis would be defused.

On Wednesday evening, Thackeray addressed the state via social media and expressed his readiness to step down from both crucial posts provided the rebels led by Minister Eknath Shinde come to meet him and say they don't want him to continue.

However, Shinde promptly spurned the CM's offer, reiterating his pre-condition that the Shiv Sena must first walk out of its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government with the NCP and Congress.

Hours after that, late on Wednesday, Thackeray and family packed up their bags and left the CM's official residence 'Varsha' at Malabar Hill and returned to the family home, 'Matoshri' in Bandra.