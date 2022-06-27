Lesbian Indo-Lankan lovers threatened to commit suicide if they're not permitted to travel to India

As Sri Lanka's LGBTQ+ community held a 'pride march' in Colombo this week to win rights for one of the country's most marginalized sections, in the eastern city of Akkaraipattue, a pair of Indian and Sri Lankan women, who had developed a lesbian relationship, threatened to commit suicide after being arrested for having an "abnormal relationship".

The couple had met on social media two years ago and the 24-year-old from Tamil Nadu had invited the Sri Lanka woman to India but due to the overwork in the Immigration Department with the current economic crisis, she was not able to get her passport prepared.

On Monday, the Indian woman, arriving in Sri Lanka on a tourist visa, had gone to Akkaraipattu, 220 km from Colombo, and had stayed overnight at her friend's house. The father of a 33-year-old local woman, who is married with one child, had objected to the relationship and complained to the local police station in Akkaraipattu.

The police had arrested the two women and upon questioning, the Sri Lankan woman had said that she wanted to go to India with her friend and had threatened that both would commit suicide if they were not allowed to leave the country.