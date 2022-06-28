Guwahati poster war over Hindu pride and traitors: Rebel Sena vs. NCP

A poster war broke out between the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who are staying put in a luxury Guwahati hotel, and the local NCP leaders here on Tuesday.

A poster put up near the Radisson Blu hotel here has the pictures of Eknath Shinde, Anand Dighe, and Balasaheb Thackeray. And it reads, "Garv se kaho hum Hindu hain" (Say with pride, we are Hindus) and "Shinde sahab hum aapke saath hain" (Shinde saheb, we are with you).

In response to the rebel Sena posters, the NCP also put up a counter poster near the hotel that read "Gaddar" (traitors) in bold letters. Later security guards removed the poster.

Earlier in the day, MLA Eknath Shinde was seen in the premises of Radisson Blu hotel talking on his phone. He greeted the journalists waiting for him there by waving his hands but did not answer any of their questions.

He said that Deepak Kesarkar is the spokesperson who will speak to the journalists later and will give information about the floor test and the time of their return to Mumbai. (AA/IANS)