Free-flowing liquor in dry Gujarat

Despite stringent laws in place to prohibit it, liquor flows free in "dry" Gujarat.

In June, Bhesan village (Junagadh district - Saurashtra) Sarpanch announced that if anyone is caught intoxicated, the person will be punished by the village panchayat.

Defending the decision, Sarpanch Jaysingh Bhati said the drinking problem had increased in the village, 15 to 20 women have become widows because of alcohol, as their husbands died because of addiction in the last two years.

On Sunday night, Valsad police arrested BJP leaders and workers partying in Dharampur. A day after on Monday, police arrested Lunavada's former MLA Hirabhai Patel's son Maharshi with 39 bottles of IMFL and beer. Hirabhai has recently joined BJP.

These examples are just the tip of an iceberg indicating how the liquor is flowing in Gujarat, where prohibition is implemented in the name of Gandhiji, but the government and police are never serious in implementing the policy in letter and spirit, alleged political opponents.

"Gandhiji never believed in enforcing prohibition by law, as he saw it as a socio-economic issue and not a law and order issue, he was aware that women are a sufferer of male liquor addiction, so he encouraged women for picketing at liquor dens, which worked successfully, the true sense of picketing was never understood," expressed Uttambhai Parmar, noted Gandhian.